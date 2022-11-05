Long wait-times, parked ambulances and patients in the corridors in demand-surge at ED

Jann Mains says her husband Geoff, had a 14-hour wait in the Emergency Department at Nelson Hospital.

When Geoff Mains was taken to hospital after coughing up blood clots on Monday morning, little did he and his wife Jann know that they’d be in for the long haul.

Patients across the country are facing long wait-times at Emergency Departments as demand surges coming into summer, leaving hospital staff overwhelmed and struggling to cope with a wave of genuine emergencies mixed in with more minor concerns that may not need to be there.

The Mains had the misfortune of a medical emergency coinciding with a particularly high-demand surge, leaving them in limbo for hours. The couple could have flown to Thailand in the length of time they spent in Nelson Hospital’s emergency department in total.

The Mains were there this week for further serious care, after a previous life-saving intervention for Geoff, after he “vomited up two litres of blood” several months ago.

Jann was full of praise for all the staff they interacted with in this more recent visit, from receptionists to nurses and doctors.

But was concerned at the scenes she saw at the hospital – understaffed, with kind but frazzled medical workers, patients’ beds parked in the corridors, and ambulances trapped at the Emergency Department because there was nowhere for them to offload their patients.

Geoff Mains photographed by his wife Jann Mains in Nelson Hospital.

“None of this is complaining at all about the staff, it’s about the system,” Jann said.

A staff member told her “if people don’t do something, we’re not going to get any help”.

Jann Mains was full of praise for staff at Nelson Hospital’s Emergency Department, but she was concerned about the overwhelmed system she saw while her husband waited for treatment.

The couple arrived at 9am in the morning, and left just before 11 o’clock at night. Staff apologised profusely for the wait, and the Mains were stoic: there was no point being rude, Jann said, because it wasn’t their fault.

“We’re just worried that the staff are overloaded, the people aren’t getting to doctors because there’s not enough doctors, and the ambulances of all things need to be released.”

The Mains’ experience is one that Nelson hospital is acutely aware of.

Chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said Monday and Tuesday last week had been “exceptionally busy”, and there were a variety of reasons behind it, from reduced Covid-19 precautions to more accidents outside happening with more people outside in the warmer weather.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker urged people to plan ahead for known medical conditions, to emphasise safety when alcohol was involved, and to seek care from non-emergency providers where possible to help reduce ED wait-times.

The hospital was looking for help from the community to “not have things in the Emergency Department that don’t need to be there”.

“We’ve led a very sheltered existence for a long time. There are increases in normal coughs and colds, people getting out and about and falling off clifftops ... there’s nothing that’s spared.”

Head of the Emergency Department Dr Harriet Harper said the ramp up to the silly season – the busiest time of year for the ED – had started earlier than usual this year.

“It’s anxiety-provoking because it’s a bit early to see this surge – each year it seems to be getting a bit earlier than the last.”

Harper said the bulk of staff time was often taken up with complex cases – for example older people with numerous ongoing health concerns – or alcohol-related injuries or even hangovers. She said both of these sorts of ED visits could be prevented or reduced with a bit of planning.

“If you know someone who, say, is in a rest home, have a chat with them about advanced care screening – they may wish to stay in the home and stay comfortable there, and not get dragged into the noisy Emergency Department,” she said.

Quad-biking can be a fun sober pastime, but to help keep ED wait times down, keep off the bike (or heavy machinery) if you’ve been on the booze. (File photo)

“We see people mixing alcohol with quad-bikes or heavy machinery, the Christmas party is a classic time to think you’ll do something a bit fun ... you see quad-bike injuries from that. Lay off the alcohol would be the main point – certainly if there is going to be alcohol, don’t plan anything that’s going to require people to be active.”

She said the high demand meant medical staff were sometimes unable to give the time and quality of care they wanted to, having to prioritise quantity of patients seen over quality of bedside manner or human connection. This was particularly hard on under-served communities including those with disabilities or from other cultures, who sometimes needed more care to feel welcome and safe at the hospital.

While Harper emphasised that the ED was absolutely a resource for those who were in a medical emergency, she asked people to exercise judgement – a sprained ankle at 2am may be painful, but could likely wait for non-emergency care, and a call to the free 24-hour Healthline number (0800 611 116) could help make that assessment if people were unsure.

What to do if it’s not an emergency: