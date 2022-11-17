Women rattled as health surveyor with scales in 'supermarket bag' asks to weigh children

Blenheim woman Karen Maxted “panicked and ... locked all the doors” after a man carrying out the NZ Health Survey unexpectedly called at her door.

Two Marlborough women were so taken aback by a Ministry of Health contractor who knocked on their door carrying a “supermarket bag with baby scales in it”, to weigh and measure their children, they reported the man to police.

But a ministry spokesperson has confirmed the man was a legitimate interviewer for the NZ Health Survey, which measures the prevalence of obesity in adults and children.

Contracted by Reach Aotearoa (formerly CBG Health Research) to conduct the interviews on the ministry’s behalf, the man was usually based in Auckland, but was working in the Nelson/Marlborough region temporarily.

Ministry of Health deputy director general evidence, research and innovation Dean Rutherford explained both women – Karen Maxted, of Blenheim, and Wiki Curtis, of Renwick – should have received letters informing them of the survey and the interviewer’s visit. Households were selected at random to take part in the survey.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Wiki Curtis received a letter saying an interviewer called Charlotte would call at her address in the next few weeks.

The letters were sent on October 13, Rutherford said.

Curtis confirmed she had received a letter, but it said the interviewer was called “Charlotte”, and she “didn't actually think anyone was going to come to my house”.

Maxted said she eventually received a letter two days after the interviewer called at her house.

Rutherford explained it was possible, due to delays with delivery, for the interviewer to sometimes arrive before the letter.

“Interviewers are trained to enquire with the household if they have received the letter as part of the recruitment process. If they have not, then a copy is produced for the respondent to read,” he said.

The surveyor was “fully trained” and a “very experienced interviewer with Reach Aotearoa”, Rutherford said, who had worked on the NZ Health Survey for the past 11 years.

Stuff The Ministry of Health confirmed the “very experienced interviewer” was working on the NZ Health Survey.

However, it was “not standard practice” for surveyors to carry their equipment in supermarket bags, he said.

“Interviewers are issued with an equipment bag to carry all items. In this case, the interviewer was not using their issued bag as it had sustained damage to the wheels and [he] is awaiting a replacement. Reach Aotearoa are working with him to source a more professional-looking alternative while he awaits the replacement,” Rutherford said.

But Maxted said the “supermarket bag thing was just bizarre”.

“I don't know why a Ministry of Health person would have a supermarket bag to carry their stuff around in,” she said. She believed the man had identification on a lanyard tucked into his polar fleece, but never asked to see it.

When he asked to “weigh and measure” her young son, Maxted refused, and after he left, Maxted “panicked and ran around and locked all the doors”, before calling police.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The man told Renwick woman Wiki Curtis he’d be back to weigh and measure her 3-year-old, but she told him “absolutely not” and later rang police.

Curtis explained how she provided the man with her 3-year-old daughter’s weight and height, because she wasn’t home at the time, and he replied, “well I'll have to come back when your daughter’s home and weigh her and measure her”. Curtis said she told him “absolutely not”.

She called the police after the man left.

“I know [the ministry] does a lot of good things, but some of the stuff they were asking, I think was just a bit unnecessary,” Curtis said after Stuff told her what the man was doing.

On the New Zealand Health Survey itself, Rutherford said it was the official source for measuring the prevalence of obesity in adults and children in New Zealand.

Children aged 2 and over had their height and weight measured, while children 5 and over had their waist circumference measured, Rutherford said.

“This information is important to monitor because a healthy body size is recognised as being important for good health and wellbeing. There is strong evidence that obese children and adults are at greater risk of short- and long-term health consequences.”

The survey normally collected information on more than 13,000 adults and 4000 children each year.