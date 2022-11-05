Mental health unit could close due to 'significant' lack of staff

Staff at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch have been raising concerns about the state of the outdated facilities. (Video first published on July 2, 2021.)

An in-patient mental health unit at Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital may be closed because there are no people to staff it.

A consultation document issued to staff proposes closing the 15-bed Tupuna ward because it only had 52% of the staff it needed.

The document, from Te Whatu Ora’s Specialist Mental Health Services Adult Inpatient Group, said patients would be moved to appropriate community placements or to other inpatient units and all 13.18 full-time equivalent (FTE) staff would be offered other roles.

Tupuna is an inpatient extended care unit that provides 24-hour care and support for people with mental health issues who require a longer stay than the acute inpatient unit can provide.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists industrial officer Kris Smith said some of the union’s members had concerns about the proposal.

“Tupuna is a unique high quality very specialised unit with highly experienced staff for severely unwell clients who need a small ward and longer term treatment. This is long term rehabilitation and people have done extremely well from being there.”

Members were concerned patients would be pushed into the community or put into acute units that were already full, she said.

“When you lose beds it is very difficult to get them back.”

The consultation document says there had been “significant, chronic staffing challenges” across all areas of mental health serves, but particularly within nursing.

“These staffing issues are placing significant strain on our staff. Staff are regularly working overtime to ensure adequate coverage and maintain a high level of consumer care, whilst trying to manage the ongoing risks to health and safety that come with understaffing,” it says.

Nurses who previously spoke out about “years and years” of staffing shortages felt they had been ignored by management, patients had been uncared for and staff were “defenceless” to respond to incidents of violence.

Hillmorton Hospital is considered one of the worst mental health facilities in the country, with staff previously describing it as “horrible”, prison-like and the opposite of a therapeutic environment.

This year’s Budget committed $78.3 million for a new 80-bed adult acute inpatient mental health unit.

Another new building is due to be completed by the end of March to provide extended treatment for adult acute inpatients after funding was announced by the Government in 2019.

The consultation paper says as of the end September, there were 73.85 FTE nursing, 23.24 FTE Allied Health and 9.63 FTE medical staff vacancies across the across Specialist Mental Health Services.

It says staff were under pressure and voicing their concerns to management and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation. The number of available beds was reduced from 15 to 10 in December and then nine in April, but all rostered shifts were still difficult to cover.

Closing the unit would also allow the building to be refurbished.

Te Whatu Ora’s Greg Hamilton said the service had a significant level of vacancies, particularly within nursing.

“There is a national and international shortage of clinical specialists in mental health along with a national shortage of nursing staff across many regions and health specialties. We continue to work proactively to ensure we can continue to provide safe care for patients and safe working environments for staff.”

Tupuna’s staffing situation was unsustainable and the change proposal was being worked through with staff, he said.

Moving patients into community placements or another unit would be considered case-by-case.

“The proposal to close Tupuna sits within a broader programme of work triggered by the development of new facilities for the adult inpatient service,” Hamilton said.

“These facilities, both under way and planned, provide an opportunity to consider how care is provided.”

Staff were invited to provide feedback by November 8 and a decision would be made on November 16.