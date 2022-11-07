Meningococcal cases increasing again after disease 'almost disappeared' in 2020

Cases of deadly meningococcal disease have risen after it “almost disappeared” in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a renewed push for the Government to “step up” to prevent new outbreaks.

Between January 1 and September 30, 2022, 54 cases of the illness were reported in Aotearoa. By comparison, fewer than 40 cases were detected in all of 2020. But, annual cases numbers for the past three years had remained lower than those from 2017 to 2019.

ESR said in a statement that meningococcal disease was seasonal and the recent increase in cases coincided with “the usual winter peak”, with 13 cases reported in June, and 15 in July. Case numbers dropped to 8 in August and 7 in September.

However, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig, who has spent years advocating for more action to curb the spread of meningococcal, “with little effect” and is currently leading a project on how meningococcal rates dropped dramatically in the winter of 2020 said: “We need to learn from that extraordinary experience to develop better control strategies for this disease.”

Kvalsvig’s research comes as Pharmac considers whether to fund a vaccine that protects against the bacteria that causes the most common of five groups of meningococcal disease – meningococcal B – for all children under 1 from March 2023. It is also proposing to launch a “catch up” programme for 1- to 5-year-olds and widen access for people aged 13 to 25 living in boarding houses and university hostels for the first year.

Currently, only people who are close contacts of a meningococcal case, or are at high risk due to reduced immune function can get the vaccine for free. Other people have to pay about $150 per dose to be immunised.

Meningococcal disease can cause both meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It can lead to the amputation of limbs, severe skin damage and brain damage.

About 1 in 10 people who contract meningococcal die and approximately 20% of survivors are permanently disabled.

Data from Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) showed that so far in 2022, two people – a preschooler and a teenager – have died from meningococcal.

One of the fatalities was caused by meningococcal B. It is not known what type of meningococcal the second person had.

Meningococcal disproportionately affects Māori and Pasifika communities. In 2022, almost half of those diagnosed were Māori and Pasifika children under the age of 5.

“Every death from this vaccine-preventable disease is a tragedy. But it is shocking to see how unequal this disease is in Aotearoa NZ ... We cannot allow this inequity to continue with its devastating impacts on children and their families,” Kvalsvig said.

She was optimistic that New Zealand could eventually eliminate the transmission of meningococcal. But that would require the “right mix of approaches”, including improving housing quality, well-funded and equity-focused vaccine programmes, Māori- and Pasifika-led solutions and a “go hard, go early” strategy, like the one favoured by the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash A high fever is one of the symptoms of deadly meningococcal disease. (File photo)

Kvalsvig is a longtime supporter of widening access to the meningococcal B vaccine.

She also wants health authorities to set up a national “surveillance system” to study the strains of the bug carried in the noses and throats of healthy people. This could provide “an early warning system” of potentially more virulent lineages and gather valuable information to inform how they respond to outbreaks, Kvalsvig said.

A spokesperson for the Meningitis Foundation said the organisation supported Pharmac’s proposal to add the meningococcal B vaccine to the immunisation schedule for babies. However, it wanted Pharmac to also make it available to all 13- to 25-year-olds.

“We believe the narrow criteria of this proposal is discriminatory towards our most vulnerable groups, and to those who do not live in “close-living situations”, or who choose not to undertake any form of tertiary education.”

Meningococcal – know the signs

It’s important to know the symptoms of meningococcal because it can develop quickly and can kill in hours.

Even if you are vaccinated against meningococcal it is important to be vigilant because no one immunisation protects against all types of the disease – and immunity can wane.

The symptoms of meningococcal include:

High fever

Headache

Sleepiness

Joint and muscle pains

A stiff neck

Dislike of bright lights

Vomiting

Crying

Refusal to feed (in infants)

A rash consisting of reddish-purple pin-prick spots or bruises

If you, or a loved one, develop these symptoms, you should immediately contact your doctor or call 111. (Source: Ministry of Health)