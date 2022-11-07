'Absolutely chokka': Painful waits in ED highlight pressures on the health system

Jasmine Nicol spent many hours over two days at Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department.

Palmerston North mother and daughter Diana and Jasmine Nicol were horrified to endure and observe the painful wait for care in the city hospital’s emergency department.

Over 27 hours, they waited, gave up, returned, were sent to an urgent community clinic and referred back to the hospital while Jasmine struggled in agony with a back injury.

Jasmine, 18, injured her back on Friday, October 28 when she slipped on the floor she had been mopping at the cafe where she worked.

She had pins and needles and numbness in her lower body, and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

READ MORE:

* 24-hour wait for hospital bed highlights urgency for ED upgrade

* More than one in 10 emergency department patients do not wait

* Emergency care improvements relieve Palmerston North Hospital stress



Diana said the ED was busy. She heard staff talking about how none of them had had time to take their breaks, and some juggling of patients had to be done to free up a bed, so Jasmine could get in for a Xray.

Nothing was broken, so she was sent home with painkillers and instructions to see a doctor if her back got worse.

It did.

“I was in agony. The painkillers were not working.”

Worried the numbness could mean spinal damage, they went back to the hospital on Wednesday evening just after 7pm.

“The waiting room was absolutely chokka. There were more people coming in, and ambulances coming in.”

They took staff advice and went home around 12.45am, planning to return early on Thursday morning to get a free referral for community-based urgent medical care – called a Practice Plus voucher.

They had tried to get an urgent appointment at their regular GP clinic, but there were none available until Friday.

They used the voucher, but Jasmine felt her condition was dismissed and put down to exaggeration and depression, so they went back to the hospital about 11am.

All the seats in the waiting room were taken. Jasmine scored a wheelchair.

They even considered travelling to Wellington to another hospital, but decided the journey would be too painful.

“It was just ridiculous. They had nowhere to put anyone. There was someone who had been there for 24 hours... they could not even lie down,” Diana said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jasmine Nicol and her mother Diana said waiting for care at Palmerston North Hospital's ED was an eye-opener.

“It’s heartbreaking to see. I know they are really busy, and it’s not the staff’s fault.

“They are not walking. They are running, and there are alarms going off all the time. They are forever dealing with something that’s critical.”

Diana said it was clear the unit was just not big enough for a city that was growing rapidly.

They were there until 10pm, by which time Jasmine had received an MRI scan, and a medical explanation about how her back muscles had gone into a sort of spasm to protect her spine, and it would come right with time and physiotherapy.

MidCentral chief operating officer Lyn Horgan confirmed Thursday was a busy day in the department, but it was by no means record busy, with 146 presentations one day in October.

There were already 50 patients in the department by 8am. The total number of presentations that day was 110, in a unit with capacity for 28 at a time.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Jann Mains says her husband Geoff, had a 14-hour wait in the Emergency Department at Nelson Hospital.

Over the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, only 68 people were dealt with during the recommended six hours from presentation to hospital admission or discharge.

One patient waited for 24 hours.

There were 27 patients who opted not to wait, or were referred to primary care, although some of those did see a nurse or doctor, receive pain relief and diagnostic tests like Xrays before leaving.

Horgan said waiting times in ED were under pressure as a consequence of various issues and surges across New Zealand, and that primary health care was also under pressure.

“We acknowledge emergency department wait times and the impact these have on people and their families.”

Horgan said it was not just the numbers, but the spikes in presentations, and the complexity of some patients’ conditions that required intense management to stabilise them before they could be safely moved to a ward to free up ED space.

“This means that patients who are unwell, but lower risk, may experience delays as more urgent cases are coming in and need to be prioritised.”

Horgan said the Government and Te Whatu Ora were putting together plans to help relieve immediate pressure on EDs, and to ensure there was a sustainable health workforce in the long term.

“We know this is a difficult time for both primary care and emergency services.

“We are encouraging patients to also use services like Healthline, where they can get free health advice from registered nurses on 0800 611 116.”