Courts and health authorities clash over court-ordered psychiatric reports

Kerryn Beaton, KC, says issues about psychiatric reports are at boiling point for lawyers and their clients. (File photo)

Providing court-ordered psychiatric reports has stretched mental health services to the point where patients are missing out, a court has been told.

It was a problem across the country but was most acute in Waikato, a lawyer for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, Paul White said at the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

Te Whatu Ora asked the court to make declarations to clarify its obligations.

The Waikato health area covered across to New Plymouth. At times only one public health system psychiatrist might be working for the whole area. It had funding for seven psychiatrists but currently had four and one of those fulfilled other roles as well.

White said they could barely manage patients in hospital who were acutely unwell and they had no capacity to do anything else.

A complicated report for the court might take 20 hours to complete, he said.

The law sets out rules about the time limits for preparing reports. The proper meaning of the time limits is one of the issues Justice Helen McQueen was asked to decide.

Health authorities thought courts could be doing more to avoid calling for reports unnecessarily, White said.

The Ministry of Justice had to understand what was happening outside the courtroom and that other people needed the services, he said.

123Rf The time psychiatrists spent writing reports for courts took them away from caring for their patients. (File photo)

Senior psychiatrist Dr Peter Dean suggested ways to limit the demand for reports, including asking private psychiatrists to prepare them, or having a forensic nurse based at court assess whether a psychiatric report was necessary.

The time devoted to reports for justice purposes meant someone who needed care was missing out, he said in a statement for this week’s court case.

Matthew Smith was one of the lawyers for a New Plymouth man eventually found fit to stand trial. He said there seemed to be broad agreement that the system was broken but disagreement about what needed fixing.

Because it raised similar issues, the New Plymouth man’s case over the way the system had worked, was heard at the same time.

Smith said he took a “justice-centric” view based on human rights and how the justice system should operate, without delays waiting for reports to arrive, which in turn could delay access to treatment or bail.

Stuff Delays getting reports for New Plymouth cases has frustrated lawyers and judges. (File photo)

If a private psychiatrist could do reports then the health authorities should arrange it, Smith said.

Responding for the Attorney-General, Crown lawyer Kim Laurenson said given the worldwide shortage of very specialised staff needed there were no quick fixes. There was nothing before the court to suggest it was a money issue, she said.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health director of mental health and addiction, Dr John Crawshaw, was continuing to look for a more effective outcome, Laurenson said.

As well as the parties directly involved, three lawyers’ organisations were allowed to make submissions in the case.

For the New Zealand Law Society and the Bar Association, Kerryn Beaton, KC, said criminal defence lawyers throughout the country thought issues were at boiling point for them and their clients.

If lawyers thought their clients might be unfit to stand trial, or their mental health condition was changing, they had an obligation to explore the position.

The state needed to urgently find the resources to have reports prepared, she said.

The hearing was due to continue on Tuesday. The judge was expected to reserve her decision.