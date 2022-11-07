Woman to get apology after overworked radiologist missed cancer in scan

A CT scan in 2016 revealed a nodule likely to be cancer, but a radiologist missed it. (File photo)

A woman whose lung cancer was missed more than three years before she was diagnosed is to receive a written apology from the radiologist who missed it and from Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay which failed to adequately respond to concerns about workload pressures on its radiology department.

The apologies are to be made following a critical report by the Health and Disability Commissioner, released on Monday.

The report concerns a woman who was aged in her 60s when she underwent an abdominal CT scan at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on November 4, 2016.

The scan revealed a 14mm by 12mm nodule that was highly likely to be cancer, but it wasn’t picked up by the radiologist, and further investigation was not undertaken.

Stuff The radiology department at Hawke's Bay Hospital was under immense workload pressure in 2016-2017

In early 2020 the woman was diagnosed with lung cancer.

After that diagnoses the CT scan from 2016 was revisited, and the radiologist agreed that the lesion, at the base of the woman’s right lung, should have been identified and reported.

After the cancer was discovered Hawke’s Bay DHB (now Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay) conducted an Adverse Event Review.

It found that although the CT scan was primarily to investigate the bowel, the remainder of the scan should have been interrogated and the mass in the lower right lung should have been picked up.

The review found a direct link between the delay in identifying the lesion and the cancer diagnosis in early 2020.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell released her findings on Monday.

The radiologist, who has since resigned and now works overseas, told the Commissioner that he had been very upset to learn of his mistake.

“My role as a doctor is always to protect my patients and help them in any way possible and I regret that I missed opportunities to do so in this case,” the radiologist said.

He said there had been chronic understaffing in the Radiology Department, particularly in 2016-2017, and that had “put tremendous pressure” on his daily work.

The heavy workload had led to shorter reading and reporting times and the standard practice of double reading scans in order to reduce the risk of errors was “virtually unattainable”.

He also said that staff had raised concerns and made requests of the DHB for additional resources, but they had gone unheeded.

The Commission sought an independent view from radiology expert Dr Helen Moore, who noted that numerous studies had shown a significant rate of error in radiological reporting accuracy, and that this could occur despite excellent accuracy and experience.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce - and making sure there are enough workers - is his top priority.

Moore said there was presently an ongoing risk of an increased rate of medical error in New Zealand due to understaffing and increased workload, and while the radiologist’s failure to see the lesion was “a serious departure from accepted practice”, it was “a fairly possible error if working in an excessively busy distracting environment”.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said the consensus of opinion was that the lesion was visible on the CT scan in 2016 and should have been reported. She found that the radiologist had failed to provide services with reasonable care and skill and had breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

Caldwell said the radiologist’s failure indicated “broader systems and organisational issues at Hawke’s Bay DHB”.

She said the DHB had “an obligation to provide services to consumers with reasonable care and skill, and ensure employees have the conditions necessary to perform their work to an appropriate standard”, and it had also breached the code.

The DHB’s response to increasing radiology workloads had been insufficient to maintain standards. She recommended that the DHB and the radiologist provide a written apology to the woman and her family.

She made various other recommendations, including that the radiologist familiarise himself with the various radiological manifestations of lung cancer, and that Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay undertake an audit of randomly selected abdominal CT scans to confirm an improvement in reporting.

The woman's health now is not known but in 2020 she was responding to treatment.