Watch: Auckland man takes first steps after near-fatal electric shock

An Auckland man who had both his arms amputated after suffering a massive electric shock is walking again, months on.

A West Auckland man who had both arms amputated after suffering an electric shock on a scaffolding worksite, has taken his first steps since the accident.

Jahden Nelson​​, 28, was left fighting for his life after a steel pole he was holding touched low-hanging overhead power lines in April.

He received a severe electric shock as he took the entire voltage of the power line and suffered a heart attack.

Nelson spent six months at the national burns centre at Middlemore Hospital, where on Friday, he took his first solo steps.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man who had arms amputated after electric shock can't remember incident

* West Auckland scaffolder in stable condition after high-voltage electric shock

* West Auckland scaffolder fighting for his life after high-voltage electric shock



“Being able to move my lower body now, is amazing. I took my first steps on my own last week, and today I was able to walk out of the hospital ward,” he said.

“It has been a slow process. I used to need a team of five to help me move, but I’m now able to take steps on my own.”

It took almost three months for Nelson to learn to walk on his own with the assistance of a walker. His nervous system had been affected by the electric shock.

He has been discharged from Middlemore, saying he’s now receiving care at Auckland City Hospital instead.

Supplied Jahden Nelson does extensive physiotherapy daily, building strength in his arms and legs.

Nelson said he is happy with his progress, hoping intensive rehab and physiotherapy will see him continue to get better.

“My next goal is to keep regaining control of my body. Everything feels a lot different after the accident. It’s like my brain is telling me I can do things, while my body doesn't want to.”

He said movement in his upper body remained “strong”, and he had been fitted for a prosthetic which would help feed himself.

Physiotherapy sessions remained mostly leg and body focused.

“I do a lot of standing, walking and strengthening the legs, because my arms and upper body are really quite good now,” Nelson said.

“I’m able to sit up and roll and things like that. It's looking good. I’m in a much better place than I was in the earlier days.”

Nelson recently visited the site in West Auckland where the accident happened.

He said he can’t remember anything in the week leading up to the incident, but he felt “sad” being back at the place where his life changed.

”I didn't know how to feel to be honest. It didn't hit me until we left that I started feeling quite sad.”

Nelson said he has accepted his 10-year career as a scaffolder is over but, “as long as I can hold my kids I’ll be alright”.

Having being by his side since the accident, his partner Santana Tierney​ said the family were still hoping Nelson would be home for Christmas.