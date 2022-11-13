The whole tooth: Pliers, shame and the biting cost of dental care in New Zealand

Wairoa's private dental practice sold in March, but residents are yet to see any sign of a dentist. (Video first published December 2020)

Rotten teeth don’t always come out easily.

When Carl took to his with a pair of pliers he was surprised at just how hard it was to rip the decayed things from his swollen gums.

Two flicked out quickly, but the other two held on for dear life as he wrenched the pliers back and forth, the agony cutting through the pain-numbing effects of a bottle of whisky.

Ultimately, his cousin took over, and the job was done. Carl, a self-confessed hard bastard, cried tears of pain and relief. Cold and shivery, he thinks he must have gone into shock.

READ MORE:

* 'Heartbreaking': Two-thirds of Pacific kids have tooth decay by age 5

* 23 children and teens a day hospitalised for dental care, as water fluoridation bill flounders

* When should you get your teeth cleaned?



“I’ve never been able to drink whisky again because it brings up those memories.”

The Auckland father is speaking about his experience on the condition his last name isn’t used. Going about with a mouth full of rotten teeth was shameful enough and resorting to ripping them out yourself is almost as bad, he says.

He’d been quoted more than $3000 to fix them; the sort of money Carl says was impossible to find.

“I’d been to the hospital for help, I’d been to WINZ... in the end there was no choice, I just had to do it.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Brunton said while the results of this study were positive, a larger clinical trial was needed to validate the technique.

Carl is just one of the millions of New Zealanders going without dental care because of high prices and a national shortage of dentists.

A new report, produced by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), is calling for a raft of changes in the industry, saying dental care is prohibitively expensive, under-supplied and feeds directly into overall health inequity. Ultimately, it wants free care for all Kiwis.

“In 2020 well over 1.5 million or 40% of adults were estimated to have an unmet need for dental care due to cost. Among Māori and Pasifika adults the figure is more than 50%”, the report says.

Supplied Rotten teeth being extracted from a young child who had been drinking large amounts of sugary juice.

The concept of free dental care for everyone isn’t new. Long-debated by various governments, initiatives have been floated then discarded and while free basic care for children has been in place for decades, that ends at the age of 17, leaving charities to fill the gaps.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health estimated it would cost $148m to extend free dental care to cover everyone up to their 27th birthday; low-income pregnant women; low-income parents and caregivers and a one-off dental checkup for everyone turning 6.

The Tooth Be Told report says every year about 250,000 adults and one in 10 children have teeth removed due to decay, and Aotearoa recorded the highest unmet need for adult dental care among 11 comparable countries in 2020.

Our dentist and dental specialist workforce is one of the lowest per capita in the OECD and is continuing to drop, it continued.

The report also found New Zealanders spend a daily $2.45 million through eftpos dental practises and while that doesn’t include credit cards spends or Afterpay, it adds up to $896m in the past year.

The average transaction was $353 per swipe, representing about 50 per cent of an adult minimum-wage earner’s weekly income.

“Compared to the national average rent payments in New Zealand, an average dental visit is $120 more than the median weekly rent for a room in a flat,” ASMS says.

Adding to the issue is a dearth of dentists, as highlighted in Hawke’s Bay where the 9000 residents of Wairoa have been without a dental service since early 2020.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury dentist Fraser Dunbar says nobody is listening to warnings about the state of dental care.

South Canterbury dentist Fraser Dunbar says adults often come to the emergency department having taken tools to their own teeth.

“Pliers are being used every day; it’s almost become the norm. Anyone can pull a tooth out and these poor buggers are doing it without anaesthetic. It must be extraordinarily painful.”

Dunbar says there’s been a heartbreaking uptick in the number of people in their 20s needing all their teeth removed because they can’t afford treatment.

“The beneficiaries aren't getting such a bad deal, it's the working poor. With no community services card, discretionary spending on dental care is out the door and the number of these people seem to be growing.”

Poor dental health makes life a misery, Dunbar says, and his job can be devastating at times.

“There used to be a joke about people taking their teeth out as a wedding gift and we're almost going back to that. It’s not a joke any more, it’s soul-destroying. “

Paediatric waiting lists for general anaesthesia in hospitals are going through the roof with one Auckland colleague recently telling him they saw 800 cases this year.

“The thing is there are 1300 children on the list, so they're already 500 behind.”

The reports recommendations include fully-subsidised dental care for everyone, suggesting this could be done incrementally beginning with low-income adults.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government in this year’s Budget allocated $125.8 million over four years to increasing dental grants.

It also calls for a “dental workforce plan” ensuring services are fairly distributed nationally; locating dental services alongside other primary providers and implementing a sugar tax.

In a statement Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government in this year’s Budget allocated $125.8 million over four years to increasing dental grants.

‘‘This means that from December 1, the grant will increase from $300 to $1000 a year. It will also be available for preventative dental care and not just for emergencies, and it will be available to working people on low incomes as well as beneficiaries.’’

These changes were expected to help some 50,000 people a year get the dental care they need, he said.