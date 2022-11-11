Toddler resuscitated nine times in first hour of life speaks two languages and knows sign language

Teddy Rosewarne has defied expectations since the day he was born. His birth was complicated and left him with cerebral palsy and his parents were told he’d never walk or talk.

Three-year-old Teddy Rosewarne’s favourite phrases are kihi mai (kiss me) and whakamaua to hu (put your shoes on).

Teddy was resuscitated nine times within the first hour he was born after his caesarian birth. His parents were told he was unlikely to make it, or if he did, he was never going to walk or talk.

Teddy is a miracle kid, but his journey with cerebral palsy and epilepsy is an ongoing one that his family are adapting to.

“I can normally tell from the cries if it is the pain that comes from cerebral palsy, or if it is the night terrors. It is a different kind of cry,” mum Johanna Tawharu says.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Teddy Rosewarne, with his father Karl Rosewarne, had a complicated birth which left him with cerebral palsy.

She follows up with: “I am so proud of him, he blows everyone away. He has a really cool spirit that makes him happy, is caring and full of life.”

Teddy certainly is blowing expectations out of the park.

He can speak te reo Māori, English and do sign language. He’s walking, laughing, pulling on his own socks, and his parents are hoping to send him to primary school when he turns 6.

They want the same opportunities for him as their two other children, Bailee and Asher, and any other young boy.

“All we want is quality of life no matter what that looks like. He bloody deserves it, he fought to be here, and I mean that, he fought.”

Teddy was born at Christchurch Women’s Hospital on February 26, 2019.

He needed a planned caesarian at 37 weeks because of his large size, but his mother was told the procedure would have to wait. She went into labour at 38 weeks and Teddy was born just 15 months after his older brother.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Johanna Tawharu says her son is continually fighting.

Tawharu says she carries guilt every day since Teddy was born. He was moving less and less in the extra eight days her was in her womb, but scans found no abnormalities.

“I wonder had I gone and parked up ... and refused to leave the hospital whether they would have seen me earlier. I have a lot of momma guilt.”

The day Teddy was born was one of the most “traumatising” days she’s ever had.

But she feels she shouldn’t say that because it has brought her one of the best gifts to her and partner Karl Rosewarne’s lives.

Teddy was born just under 5kg and not breathing.

“It was very traumatising, I remember looking over at the table not hearing my baby cry. I asked what was going on, and they had several people working on him.

“The doctor that was resuscitating him yelled out ‘I need her to understand that this child may not make it’.”

Tawharu doesn’t remember anything past that. But she started crying uncontrollably, her partner has told her since.

She didn’t meet Teddy for two more hours, didn’t touch him until two weeks later through a glass hole, and didn't get to hold him until he was 1 month old.

Teddy was so sore with infection, he cried constantly.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Teddy is “happy, caring and full of life”, his mum says.

A letter from the hospital said more could have been done after Teddy’s birth to stop his brain bleeds, or least monitor him more closely, Tawharu says.

She struggles to accept Teddy’s outcome could have been different.

“Every time there is a new diagnosis added or a new challenge I try my best to go ‘well at least he's walking or at least he’s talking’. But at the same time I get really f...ed off.

She counters with a positive.

“He is defying absolutely all odds – when you are told you may not be able to walk or talk, and he’s speaking in three different languages, and he can engage and play with other kids.”

Teddy has two pairs of $300 shoes to help him walk. He overproduces saliva, so needs to sleep on his side in case he chokes. He finds it hard to chew simple foods and hold utensils, and struggles to physically get onto the toilet.

Speech is difficult, but his parents understand him.

He can get so excited he over exerts himself, which can be dangerous with his condition. He has night terrors and fatigue.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The 2-year-old speaks te reo Maori, English, and can do sign language.

His parents, who both work in education, are tired and “grumpy at times”, Tawharu says.

“This doesn’t get any easier.”

Teddy’s miracle story doesn’t come without pain. But he is continually fighting to prove the odds wrong.

“He is the most social little boy. When he’s not in pain he is the happiest boy ever, and you wouldn't even know.

“He may keep progressing, or we have been told he may progress, and it comes to a halt. I don't know if I am going to end up being my son's carer for the rest of my life and that is a scary thought.”

Tawharu isn’t after sympathy, but wants to get the message out to any expecting mothers that if you have questions, ask them.

“Go with your gut instinct. Unfortunately this could have been avoided.”