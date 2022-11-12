Private hospital theatre promises surgery for more public patients

Crest Hospital chief executive Lorna Grové and theatre manager Peter Radley in the new suite.

Palmerston North’s public and private hospitals begin a new era of co-operation on Monday with the opening of a new operating theatre at Crest.

The private hospital, which runs as a partnership between Southern Cross and a local syndicate, amalgamated on the Carroll St site in 2015 with a suite of four theatres.

Chief executive Lorna Grové said the footprint of the extended facility was designed with space for a fifth theatre, and a deal with what was MidCentral district health board triggered the fit out.

Under the contract, Crest would provide two theatre lists every weekday to be filled with patients from the public system needing elective surgery for the next five years.

READ MORE:

* Painful waits for surgery grow longer for MidCentral Health patients

* Deal signed to get more public surgeries at private hospital

* Palmerston North Hospital staff frustrations boil over at board meeting



“This is a real commitment, and it gives MidCentral more flexibility knowing those theatre lists are available,” Grové said.

The theatre was originally planned to be completed by July 1, but materials shortages blamed on Covid-19 supply chain disruptions had caused the four-month delay.

Crest theatre manager Peter Radley said the number of public patients flowing through would depend on the complexity of the operations they needed.

While it might be possible to do only a couple of hip or knee replacements in a day, as many as 17 or 18 people needing eye surgery could be accommodated.

And not all public patients would go through the brand-new theatre, which would be reserved for the more complex operations that needed more space around the patient.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The new suite is opening four months later than planned due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Simpler operations would continue to be done in two of the original, smaller theatres.

The sort of surgeries Crest could handle included orthopaedics, ear, nose and throat operations, eyes, gynaecology, maxillofacial, urology and general.

The limitation was the health status of the patient.

It would not take children under the age of 1.

Anyone with complex needs and underlying conditions would need to be treated at Palmerston North Hospital where there was access to intensive care and medical staff on duty around the clock in case emergencies developed.

Grové said while the private hospital had frequently helped relieve pressure on public hospital waiting lists by offering some theatre slots, the extra theatre meant it could commit to the dedicated lists.

Most of the operations would be carried out by local surgeons who also worked for MidCentral.

Crest had recruited extra staff to care for the additional patients.

The extra numbers, on top of increasing demand from private patients, would put some pressure on the Crest’s 30 in-patient beds and 21 chairs for day stay patients.

It was possible further alterations would be needed to accommodate the extra stores and equipment, staffing space and even car parking, Grové said.

There would need to be close co-operation and communication between the two hospitals to manage the mix of patients coming from the public system.

MidCentral’s chief operating officer Lyn Horgan said the opening of the extra surgical theatre space was exciting, and would help health providers better meet the needs of a growing population.

It would be particularly helpful while the Spire (Surgical Procedural Interventional Recovery Expansion) building project was continuing at Palmerston North Hospital.

The project was a major overhaul of the public hospital’s surgical floor.

When complete, it would provide two extra theatres, two procedure rooms, and a cardiac catheterisation lab where procedures such as heart stents and fitting pacemakers could be carried out.

“Between our partnership with Crest and the Spire project, we will be able to deliver significantly higher surgical volumes. It will also help us support patients whose surgeries have been delayed by Covid-19 constraints.”

It has been estimated earlier in planning for the two developments that the number of people who would be able to get elective surgery in Palmerston North each year could almost double, from 5500 to 10,000 patients a year.