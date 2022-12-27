'Please don't ignore us,' says woman living with traumatic brain injury

Janelle Batchelor pictured with her baby daughter and a friend just after giving birth. Months later she’d suffer a traumatic brain injury that would change the course of her life.

A photo on the wall shows an 18-year-old Janelle Batchelor holding her newborn daughter in her arms, just hours after giving birth.

Her long red hair is strikingly contrasted against her porcelain skin. She has a serene look on her face – a young woman with her life in front of her.

Just 18 months later, a brain injury that would forever alter the course of her future.

She was 19 years old and living in Ashburton when she went out with friends on a June winter’s night.

Stuff An injury at age 19 left Janelle Batchelor unable to stand, walk, eat, brush her own teeth, or sit upright. Now 44, she is a resident at the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust Residential Living Home in Christchurch.

She remembers taking a shower before she left the house, and later doing shots at the bar. Her next memory is being in hospital after she had woken up from a two-month coma.

Batchelor was told she had fallen off the Ashburton River bridge and into the freezing water below. She sustained broken ribs that punctured her lung, a broken collarbone and hypothermia, which led to her suffering a traumatic brain injury.

When she woke up from her coma, she was unable to stand, walk, eat, brush her own teeth, or even sit upright.

Janelle Batchelor in hospital soon after her accident.

Today, Batchelor is 44 years old and lives at the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust Residential Living Home in Christchurch.

She uses an electric wheelchair to get around, but needs help getting in and out of her chair, brushing her teeth, and eating as she is a choking hazard. An uncontrollable tremor makes it difficult to do many things.

Batchelor says she finds it difficult being treated differently or ignored because of her traumatic brain injury.

“Please don’t ignore us, because I’ve found over the years lots of people just ignore me and don’t realise that I need some help, for example getting into a taxi.”

Stuff Tewi Lawson’s life changed after a car crash in 2007.

Being ignored is something Tewi Lawson, who also lives at the home, experiences all too often.

It was a car crash in 2007 that set his life on a path he could not have foreseen. Lawson and his brother had been drinking at a friend’s place and took “the back way home” when they were involved in a serious crash.

Lawson’s brother died instantly, while Lawson sustained multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

He can’t remember anything from the crash, but remembers having to relearn how to walk and talk. He still struggles with his memory, speech and balance due to the right side of his body being weaker, and gets tired easily.

Lawson says before his car crash he had “mates coming out of my ears”, but afterwards, they quickly disappeared, one after the other. He has been ripped off by people taking advantage of his injury and often finds people avoid speaking directly to him, rather speaking to the people around him.

“Everyone is different, brain injuries are all different. So talk to me, not about me, and you can find out the truth,” he says.

Stuff Tewi Lawson, 5th from left, before his accident when he was working at Canterbury Brewery in Christchurch.

Thousands of brain injuries every year

Batchelor and Lawson are both examples of traumatic brain injuries that resulted in severe, visible and life-long consequences – but this is not always the case.

International evidence suggests that traumatic brain injuries amongst the general population is significantly undercounted because people with mild traumatic brain injuries do not always seek medical treatment.

“People think you can just scan someone’s brain to diagnose a brain injury, but you can’t unless there has been actual bleeding in the brain,” explains Kathryn Jones, chief executive of the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust. “People often think ‘oh, I haven’t been knocked unconscious or I don’t have any brain bleeding’, but that doesn’t mean the brain hasn’t been injured.”

According to ACC, it is estimated up to 36,000 people suffer traumatic brain injuries each year, of which 95% are mild. The majority do not seek medical assistance or report this to ACC.

Data shows that between 2016 and 2021, about 21,000 new concussion-related claims were lodged each year, most caused by falls or collisions/being knocked over by an object.

The national Traumatic Brain Injury Strategy and Action Plan reveals an epidemic of sometimes life and career-altering brain injuries. (Video first published in September 2021)

Symptoms of a traumatic brain injury can be paralysis, speech impediments or confusion, but are more often than not more subtle, including memory problems, fatigue, change in behaviour, difficulties in managing emotions and interpersonal relationships, irritability, anxiety or depression.

People suffering from such symptoms might put it down to something else, which leads to the traumatic brain injury going undiagnosed, says Jones.

She believes the “invisibility” of traumatic brain injuries, as opposed to an obvious physical injury or disability, are one of the greatest challenges.

Jones says some people might struggle to read body language signals or have had personality changes because of their injury, which leaves them vulnerable to social isolation.

Stuff Tewi Lawson’s brother died instantly in a car crash, while Lawson sustained multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

A ‘whole spectrum of support’

The Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust specialises specifically in traumatic brain injuries to provide services across the South Island.

On any given day, it supports about 1000 brain-injured people in the community, its residential home in Ilam provides 24-hour nursing care to 32 residents, while its community housing service in Avonside supports 15 individuals who require full-time support, but not constant supervision.

The trust hopes to raise about $20 million to build a campus from which all its services can be offered on land it recently bought in Shirley.

This will include full-time residential care, temporary accommodation for clients needing support following surgery, assessment and rehabilitation clinics, a gym and hydrotherapy pool, community services, and office space for health and administration staff.

The trust hopes to open the campus in 2025.