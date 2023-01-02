Patients going AWOL from Auckland's secure psychiatric facility 'worrying', advocate says

Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

The number of patients who have gone absent without leave from Auckland’s secure psychiatric facility, the Mason Clinic, in the last five years is “worrying”, a victim advocate says.

Data released under the Official Information Act, from Waitematā DHB, has shown in the last five years there have been 67 incidents of unauthorised absences at the facility.

Waitematā DHB’s director of specialist mental health and addiction services, Dr Murray Patton, said the numbers represented any unauthorised absence which could include a patient returning late from approved leave.

Patton said it was important to note the numbers could represent the same person going AWOL multiple times.

“Incidents of unplanned leave are rare but are taken seriously when they occur. The district has clear guidelines and processes for managing these incidents, based on the legal status of the individual and the potential risks of the situation.”

Victim advocate Ruth Money said, however, the number of AWOL incidents was “significant” and she believed it showed there were issues around security at the facility.

“Bad things can happen when patients abscond or don’t return from leave. In Christchurch, for example, there was the recent case where a woman was killed on the street by a man who absconded from a mental health hospital.”



In that case, 52-year-old Laisa Maraia Waka killed Zakariye Mohamed Hussein, 37, as she was walking home from work in Sockburn, Christchurch.

According to the summary of facts, Hussein was living at Hillmorton Hospital when he was given authority for 30 minutes’ leave on June 25. He was required to stay on the hospital grounds.

However, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (formerly Canterbury District Health Board) earlier said Hussein was on approved community leave and had not absconded.

By the time he was reported missing more than two hours later, Waka was dead.

In 2015, Manjit Singh, who was on overnight leave from the Mason Clinic, travelled to his former wife's home in Fairview Downs in Hamilton and stabbed her with a ceremonial sword in front of their children.

His ex-wife suffered severe injuries to her head, face and arms after being slashed and stabbed with the sword.

The possibility of patients escaping from Auckland’s Mason Clinic was a “constant worry” for victims' or their families who knew the person who offended against them was there, Money said.

“The families are constantly vigilant and many have told me they would feel safer if the offender was in prison.

“These places need to be kept secure to protect both the patients from harming themselves and the wider community."



Patients at the Mason Clinic were considered “special patients”, said Dr John Crawshaw, director of mental health and addiction at the Ministry of Health.

“That is a patient who has been detained or remanded after being found unfit to stand trial, acquitted on account of insanity, or transferred from prison because they require treatment for a mental disorder.”

If a special patient escaped, was AWOL or failed to return after expiry or cancellation of leave, there were guidelines in place on what would happen next, he said.

“We have clear guidelines and processes in place to manage these incidents and regularly review our policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community.”

Crawshaw said a 111 call should always be placed if there was immediate concern for the safety of the patient, the public in general or particular people.

If it wasn’t already in place, an emergency overseas border alert should be requested from Customs.

Crawshaw said if a special patient was late returning from leave for a short time it wouldn’t typically be recorded and reported as an AWOL event.

“Any special patient who does breach their leave conditions or who goes AWOL may be retaken by statutory officers under the mental health act.

“They can also be retaken by any police officer to the hospital they escaped from, or were on leave from, or any other hospital specified by the director of mental health.”

Regional forensic services would have to immediately notify the director of mental health and continue to make daily contact until the patient was returned to their care.