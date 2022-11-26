Which of your daily medications could put you at higher risk of sunburn

Why it's important for everyone to slip, slop, slap and wrap, regardless of their skin colour.

As the weather warms and the sun comes out, some people may be feeling the burn a little more than others - purely because of the medication they are taking.

Antidepressants, certain skincare products and antibiotics can make skin more sensitive to the sun thanks to drug-induced photosensitivity.

Expert dermatologist Associate Professor Amanda Oakley explained the redness and rash you might get is not exactly sunburn, or your skin becoming sunburnt more easily.

Rather, it’s a reaction between the drug and the ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. Specifically, UVA rays, which have a longer wavelength than UVB rays.

READ MORE:

* What happens if you use expired sunblock?

* Why you need a 'cream mist' in your makeup bag this summer

* 'My children would have lost their mum': The reality of finding out you have melanoma



Some sunscreens protect against either UVA, UVB or both – the latter of which are called broad spectrum sunscreens, which is why they are highly recommended.

There are two kinds of reactions to the UVA rays. The most common is called phototoxic, which appears like a severe sunburn or rash and can happen quite quickly after exposure to the sun, or even a tanning bed.

123rf The associate professor said people should avoid the sun, especially in the hottest parts of the day.

The other is a photoallergic reaction, which is much less common and looks like a rash, blisters or lesions for days after exposure to the sun.

Oakley, who is the senior dermatologist at Waikato Hospital and a local and global leader in the dermatology sector, said most drugs that cause photosensitivity do warn consumers on the packaging, and actual reactions are quite rare.

Even ibuprofen and naproxen can cause a photosensitive reaction, she said, though rarely. Other drugs like it, called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that had significant rates of reaction were actually taken off the market, Oakley said.

Some diuretics, which treat high blood pressure and heart failure, and at least two kinds of antipsychotic drugs also cause photosensitivity.

Oakley said people with darker skin have some slight protection against this reaction, but they can still be affected.

What are you meant to do?

Oakley said if there is ever a problem with your skin, you should consult a doctor, and it’s always important to read the advice on the medicines you’re prescribed. A pharmacist can also explain potential side effects or impacts to you.

While the broad spectrum sunscreen will help, dressing up and staying in the shade will do more, she said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Associate professor Amanda Oakley said the burn could be because a reaction between the drug and the sun

The best thing is to avoid the sun where ever possible, especially in the hottest parts of the day and not to use tanning beds or booths.

Which medications cause photosensitivity?

Antidepressants

There is a wide variety of antidepressant medications prescribed in Aotearoa and each of them react to the sun a little differently.

Tricylic antidepressants interrupt the brain’s heat response, so you may not know you’re getting too hot.

It’s not really clear why selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and other antidepressants cause photosensitivity, Oakley said.

Acne treatments and skincare

Retinol, a popular anti-aging tool, makes your skin sensitive to the sun because it boosts cell turnover, so you’re often baring fresh skin cells to the sun.

Products with salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are also going to increase the risk of sunburn.

Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), and it’s in many acne products and cleansers because it can exfoliate the skin, reduce oil production and decrease inflammation.

iSTOCK Broad spectrum sunscreen is highly recommended.

Antibiotics

The most common antibiotic and actually the most common drug to cause photosensitivity is doxycycline, an often prescribed broad spectrum antibiotic, Oakley said.

It treats a large variety of conditions, including acne, chlamydia and bacterial pneumonia. It is a tetracycline antibiotic.

Another common one is Bactrim, or sulfamethoxozole trimethoprim, which is prescribed for bacterial infections like bronchitis and bladder infections.

Anything else?

Some perfumes and oils can also impact your burn risk. It’s worth checking ingredients and doing patch tests with perfumes that contain bergamot oil, sandalwood, rose bengal, musk, cedar, lavender, bitter orange, lemon verbena and rosemary.

A curious cocktail of citrus, skin and sun can cause burns and blisters. It’s sometimes called “margarita dermatitis,” and it’s a pretty good reason not to pick a margarita for the outdoor party or beach day, or to be extra careful with salad dressings or garnishing cocktails.

For those trying to lighten their hair with lemon juice, be especially careful not to leave remnants of the lemon on the skin, and to avoid the scalp in your highlighting efforts.