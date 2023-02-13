A Living Hell: My schizophrenia story

There are an estimated 18,000 Kiwis living with schizophrenia. Stephanie* shares her story about her diagnosis, and what living with the chronic condition few understand.

I was 16 when I finished school for the year, but by the next day I woke up and couldn’t stop crying. I was utterly depressed and spent the next few months on the couch, not doing anything, not seeing friends and just isolating myself completely.

When the new year came around, I got myself back to school, but it was really awful. I spent a lot of time crying. I was really distressed and very anxious about my school work. I managed to stick it out for a while, but later in the year, I broke down and became very depressed. I didn’t want anyone to know what was going on for me, it was something I hid and didn’t want to talk about.

It all came to a head when I took an overdose and ended up in the A & E. I saw the on-call psychiatrist and went into the adolescent inpatient unit. After a few days I went home, but things didn’t improve. I asked to go back to the unit to get the care I thought I needed. This was the first time they sectioned me under the Mental Health Act. During my stay I got intensive care, and then I felt pretty good. Things were looking up. I went home, but about a month later I took another overdose.

This time I ended up in intensive care and on a ventilator, and from there a decision was made for me to go to a private psychiatric facility. At age 17, the isolation from my family was the worst. I couldn’t leave and I absolutely hated it.

At the six-month mark of my stay, they wondered if I had psychosis. They picked up on the unusual, distorted thinking I was having. Medication was tried, which didn’t work, and I was misdiagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

But after re-thinking it could be psychosis instead, I was put under a specialist youth team. During this period I heard voices for the first time. They would shout and scream to the point where I couldn’t sleep. It was absolutely horrifying, it was torture. I also started to believe other things, like the television was talking to me and messages were being left for me in the newspaper from other people across the world.

About five years ago, they decided I had schizophrenia. In that time I had become quite paranoid, and I had delusions. The one which bothers me most is the belief I am evil. I believe I am the devil incarnate and that I am lying about my symptoms. It gets me really confused and gets in the way of my treatment because I don’t believe there’s something wrong.

Living with schizophrenia is pretty difficult, it’s challenging and a daily struggle at times. The main symptoms I deal with on a daily basis are paranoia and hearing voices.

Kathryn George/Stuff Stephanie’s schizophrenia was diagnosed about five years ago, but for a time she was told she had borderline personality disorder, which she never accepted. (File Photo)

In terms of paranoia, that creeps into every part of my life. It can be about my parents, where I think they are plotting against me, or something a workmate says or does, or even the way strangers look at me on the street. It’s really hard to trust people or think they have your best interests at heart when you have all these thoughts and voices going on that tell you otherwise.

The voices don’t get to the point where they overtake me so much any more, but sometimes they do, and they are so tortuous. Sometimes they are so bad that I actually black out, and I can’t see because I am so distracted about what’s going on in my head. They just creep in, take over your mind and don’t leave space for anything else.

There’s mainly a male voice which talks to me. The other thing I hear is other people’s voices in my head, often my parents saying things which make me paranoid, and it feels just as real as if they say it to my face.

I sometimes have visual hallucinations. Obviously you don’t know you are having them, and they seem completely real to you until someone points out that it’s not. It’s really hard because you can’t trust your own mind. That’s the frightening part - not knowing what’s real, even when someone is going blue in the face telling you otherwise.

When I’m unwell I also smell things which aren’t there and for me, it’s vomit. That can be really hard, as you are in the shower, and you’re scrubbing yourself and thinking why can’t I get rid of this smell?

Kelly Sikkema/unsplash The support of her parents has been key to Stephanie’s wellbeing, but it’s not been easy for the family. (File Photo)

When I am unwell, I am a completely different person. I’m aggressive, and get angry and hostile. My parents say I’m like chalk and cheese. In the beginning it was really hard for them as they didn’t understand, and they had to go on a learning journey themselves, but they’re amazing. We call ourselves a team, that’s how we get through. We get a lot of strength from our faith, but it’s very taxing on my parents.

I think schizophrenia is a continuum. A lot of people would be able to relate to being a bit paranoid or having a fixed belief at some point in their life. I want people to understand that schizophrenia is just a more extreme version, and it’s not the fault of the people who experience it.

I think there is an assumption that people with schizophrenia are violent and aggressive, but the facts show they are more likely to be victims than perpetrators because they are often not in the best situations in life.

People like me just want others to understand and be open to listening. My dream is to get rid of the stigma and discrimination and take away the isolation people with schizophrenia feel. I’ve been excluded from friendships and relationships with men because of my diagnosis. People just don’t understand or know how to cope, and they think I’m just a bit weird or a bit intense.

When you’re excluded you feel very alone and that loneliness can exacerbate symptoms but if you feel like people are cheering you on that helps your recovery journey. I think acceptance is key.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A woman who lives with schizophrenia says social acceptance is key and one of her dreams is to break the stigma attached to it. (File Photo)

I have appreciated all the help I have had from mental health services. They have great psychiatrists and nurses in the hospital. I know it’s really hard, but they try their best.

If I didn’t have the support I’ve had, I can honestly say I wouldn’t be alive today and that’s scary to think about.

In terms of my future, that’s hard. I’ve thought about having children but have accepted that might not happen for me. Schizophrenia can be genetic, and I am very aware about passing those genes onto my children. I worry enough about my niece and nephews.

The idea of revealing my diagnosis to a potential partner is really hard too, knowing when to open up and say what I go through. I’ve had people who just run away the moment I mention it.

But living with my diagnosis has reminded me how resilient I can be. I’ve learnt to articulate myself and say what I’m going through and what I need. It’s helped me be a more compassionate, kind and inclusive member of society.

I definitely want to use my experience in a positive way.

(*not her real name)