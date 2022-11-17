One new hepatitis A case in outbreak linked to frozen berries

One new hepatitis A case, linked to an outbreak connected to imported frozen berries, has been detected in the past week.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand that are linked to the outbreak to 26​, the Ministry of Health said.

Of those cases, 24 had reported consumption of uncooked imported frozen berries.

Meanwhile, two cases in Hawke’s Bay are being investigated. Both people said they had not had any berries.

READ MORE:

* Liver-damaged woman must avoid alcohol for a year after hepatitis A, suspected from frozen berries

* Two new cases of hepatitis A in imported frozen berry outbreak, officials can't find source

* Pams brand sprouts recalled due to possible Salmonella risk



Investigators testing leftover berries from the home of one of the cases linked to the outbreak found the presence of hepatitis A, the ministry said in its weekly update.

Stuff The outbreak has been linked to frozen berries imported from Serbia.

But it said while the evidence supported the recall and strengthened the case that the outbreak stemmed from berries imported from Serbia, it was not, on its own, enough to be sure about the source.

In early October, Pams, a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs, announced a voluntary recall of half a dozen imported frozen berry products from Serbia, as a precaution.

In the meantime, Pams said, the advice to consumers was to consider heat-treating all frozen berries to kill any potential germs.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces from an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said investigations to date, and the evidence available through the cases, continued to support the conclusion that the source was most likely frozen berries from Serbia.

However, because of “complexities in the frozen berry supply chain, we have been unable to pinpoint the specific point in the food chain where the contamination occurred”.

So far, only the Pams brand products named in the recall have been removed from sale.

No other countries had been implicated at this stage, Arbuckle said.