'Unprecedented' doctor shortage at Christchurch emergency department this weekend

Cantabrians are being warned to expect long waits at Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED) this weekend (file photo).

Patients have been warned of even longer delays at Christchurch Hospital’s under-pressure emergency department (ED) this weekend, as it grapples with just two-thirds of its usual number of doctors.

The ED will be short five junior doctors on both Saturday and Sunday, down from the department’s usual daily staff of 15, due to a mix of sick leave, annual leave and vacancy.

Some senior doctors would be providing extra cover, but Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ said the department was experiencing “unprecedented medical shortages”.

Spokesperson Becky Hickmott said everyone who came to the ED would be seen by a nurse when they first arrived, and their condition would be triaged (assessed for urgency).

Delays of several hours have become common at the department in recent months because of clinical staff shortages.

Hickmott said people with non-urgent conditions that could be treated by a GP or after-hours clinic could expect a prolonged wait this weekend, while staff treated life or limb-threatening injuries.

“I need to emphasise that if you are very unwell, please head to the ED straight away and do not delay. However, we ask you to be patient if you do need to wait.

“Acute and emergency care will always be available. We do apologise to those who have to wait and understand that this can be particularly distressing when unwell.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Jann Mains says her husband Geoff, had a 14-hour wait in the Emergency Department at Nelson Hospital.

Hickmott said at peak times the ED would have health support workers in the waiting room, a new initiative.

“If you think your condition is getting worse, please speak up to our staff who can let the triage nurse know.”

Nurse staffing levels have also recently been an issue in the department.

In early October, one nurse said the ED was 11 nurses short for a Saturday afternoon shift, due to respiratory illnesses in the community and workforce, with extra staff called in from across the hospital to help.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The ED had previously been grappling with nursing shortages (file photo).

In mid-October, a leaked email revealed Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department had double the number of patients it was resourced for, the night a woman walked out due to long wait times, then returned to the hospital after collapsing and later died.

A formal review of the woman’s care is underway after she arrived at the ED on the evening of Sunday, October 16, and died in the hospital’s intensive care unit the following day.

The patient had been triaged correctly, an email sent to staff said, and this was a system failure, not a case of staff failing to do their job correctly.

The manager said the ED was overcrowded at the time, with double the number of patients it was resourced for.

The department had recently been sending out online questionnaires to patients, asking why they decided to come to the ED, how urgent they thought their problem was, and why they didn’t see their regular GP.

Te Whatu Ora said Christchurch had three urgent care clinics where patients could seek care in person, the 24-Hour Surgery on Madras St, the Riccarton Clinic from 8am to 8pm, and Moorhouse Medical Centre from 8am to 4pm.

Anyone who didn’t want to wait to be seen at an urgent care clinic could try a virtual consultation – or teleheath – appointment.

Providers can be found online at: https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/apps/v/virtual-consult-apps/ .

People can also see their local pharmacist for advice on medication and minor health concerns.

For free health advice over the weekend, people can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 any time, for advice on what to do and where to go to be seen. Parents and caregivers can call PlunketLine on 0800 933 922 to talk with a Plunket nurse if they have unwell infants or children.