Nelson start-up developing antiviral drug to help fight future pandemics

Kimer Med chief executive, Rick Kiessig is working in Nelson developing a broad-spectrum antiviral drug to help fight pandemics.

A Nelson start-up hopes a new laboratory will speed up its work developing a broad-spectrum antiviral drug to help fight pandemics and diseases like dengue fever and HIV.

Biotech company Kimer Med moved into its new lab in the Cawthron Institute’s Stoke premises in November, and is now recruiting extra staff to help develop the drug.

Chief executive Rick Kiessig said setting up the new lab was an important milestone for the company, which started operating in August 2020.

“This is such an awesome lab – it’s clean, modern and well-designed. Working in such a great lab in Nelson will allow us to significantly increase the pace of our research.”

READ MORE:

* China launches 'world first' Covid-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

* NZ firm wants to help world rely less on milk protein

* Researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind long Covid



The company’s aim is to end viral disease, with the research focused on developing a “broad-spectrum” antiviral drug.

Currently, most antivirals existed to fight individual viruses, but the hope was that they could develop a drug that would work against multiple viruses, he said.

“We’re intending to attack multiple viruses at one time with a single compound,” Kiessig said.

The drug could help in the fight against future strains of Covid-19, or other viruses that may emerge.

It would also be useful in the fight against other viruses, like HIV or dengue fever, with the latter infecting about 390 million people a year, he said.

“The impact it will have if we’re successful are very significant, so it’s very motivating.”

Much of their work had been outsourced to other facilities both in New Zealand and abroad, but being at the Cawthron Institute meant that work could now be brought in-house, which would speed up the development, he said.

“It allows us to move at a much more rapid pace than we were previously.”

If everything went well, the drug could be ready for market in five to 10 years.

Cawthon’s Te Wero Aro-aramata supervisor Michael Scott said he was delighted to be working alongside a Nelson company.

“We are excited to be able to assist Kimer Med make further scientific advances in this area.”