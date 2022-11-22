A mum faced ‘horror’ scenes at the ED. So a nurse passed her the health minister’s number

Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce - and making sure there are enough workers - is his top priority (Video first published on October 28).

A Wellington Hospital nurse passed on Health Minister Andrew Little’s contact details to a mother facing “horror” scenes in the emergency department as her daughter suffered from severe pneumonia.

Despite an email about the situation, seen by Stuff, being sent to Little, and being acknowledged, Little on Monday said he was unaware of the correspondence.

The mother, who asked not to be named, said her 14-year-old daughter had been unwell for days and antibiotics prescribed by her GP were not working. Her GP told her to go to the emergency department if she was not well over the weekend of November 5.

That Saturday, her temperature reached 39.6, she was dizzy, and her pulse was at 125 beats-per-minute so they went to the emergency department and were eventually called to see a triage nurse who told them there was a six-hour wait and 52 people were ahead of them on the list.

READ MORE:

* Emergency departments in 'crisis': Long, painful waits for patients, staff burnt out

* West Coast patients surprised to be charged GP fees after seeking emergency care

* Woman gets flesh-eating disease, kidney injury after GP fails to diagnose sepsis



RNZ A Wellington woman is speaking out about her shock at the state of the hospital's emergency department when she was there earlier this month.

“We had no food, no pain relief, no bedding and my daughter was miserable. As a mum I was torn, sit and wait out 6 hours or more in the so-called ‘emergency’ department or head home.”

They went home where they checked in with the GP who told them to get straight back to hospital.

“In a terrifying car trip into hospital, my daughter couldn’t speak, she asked to lie flat in the car, she was finding breathing difficult and her temperature had spiked to 40 and her heart rate was 135 bpm.“

After triage, a nurse arrived, then a house surgeon, then a registrar – all were compassionate and professional, the mother said. While they waited for results, she talked to a nurse.

Supplied A laminated card with Health Minister Andrew Little's contact details was given to a mother by an overworked nurse at Wellington Hospital's emergency department.

“I observed that the system looked to be broken. She nodded in agreement.

“She said that if I was at all motivated, I should contact Health Minister Andrew Little.

“His office email and phone number were on a card which the nurse handed me. The nurses have all tried to have their voices heard, but to no avail. They now need everyone’s help.”

Juan Zarama Perini Wellington Hospital’s emergency department was like a horror scene, a mother says.

Her daughter got admitted, meaning they had to go back through the main area of the emergency department.

“It looked like a scene from a movie, a horror one. Every cubicle and every corridor was full, people packed into every nook and cranny.”

The woman’s mother emailed Little’s office on November 6 .

“I write as a concerned grandmother, with a granddaughter very ill with acute pneumonia, in the utterly broken down ED in Wellington Hospital, hoping that as Minister of Health, you have the power, at last, to make some bold decisions, to make a difference to this lamentable state of affairs.”

Little’s office, in an email two days later, said he had noted the concerns and had asked Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand to respond.

He would not comment on a nurse handing out his contact details.

”We hear stories about ED. The problems in ED are not the problems of ED,” he said when asked how healthcare was accessible when people could not easily access emergency care.

“To fix the problems in ED we need to fix the problems in primary care, in aged residential care, in allied health care,” Little said.

He told RNZ he was not aware of any correspondence to his office as a result of the laminated cards.

Te Whatu Ora - Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley declined Stuff’s interview request, but in a statement, said it was investigating.

Supplied Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley’s interim district director, Dr John Tait.

“We have looked into the claim that a staff member has provided a patient with contact details for Minister of Health Hon Andrew Little, which would be completely inappropriate” interim district director Dr John Tait said.

“So far we have found no evidence to suggest that this has occurred – however we will be investigating this claim. In the meantime we strongly encourage any patient with concerns about their care or our services to contact us direct so that we can discuss, understand, and address their concerns.”

He added ED staff were “extremely dedicated and compassionate. They strive each and every day ensure patients are safe and supported, and to deliver safe care and treatment at all times.”

Hospital occupancy and the number of long-stay patients were “above levels seen before and remain a challenge”, and staff absences were also having an ongoing impact.