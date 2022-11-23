International nurses told to prepare a year in advance to work in NZ

On average for an international qualified nurse to get registered, get a job, and apply for a visa is nine months, Thomson said. (File photo)

International qualified nurses who want to work in New Zealand should prepare a year in advance, a health recruiter says.

Accent Health Recruitment managing director Prudence Thomson, who has been recruiting nurses for 25 years, has a key message for nurses planning to come from the UK: “Fail to plan, plan to fail.”

Nurses wanting to practise in New Zealand must first apply to the Nursing Council of New Zealand’s credentials verification service at CGFNS, an international organisation that verifies the documents the council requires, but the process can take months, which is “causing frustration”, Thomson said.

“But we do need to do our full due diligence on every nurse coming to work here.”

READ MORE:

* 'We are in crisis,' says ED whistleblower who claims 10 shifts every 24 hours vacant

* Overwork pushing more and more junior doctors out of profession, union says

* DHB boss wants easier registration for overseas nurses

* Ministry of Health launches fund to bring nurses back



The average timeframe for an international qualified nurse to get registered, get a job, and apply for a visa is nine months, Thomson said.

She said the case of a Welsh nurse waiting eight months to be approved for registration was “extreme” but does happen.

Supplied The lengthy process through CGFNS is “causing frustration”, Thomson says.

Nursing Council chief executive Catherine Byrne said the process through CGFNS is required by the Nursing Council to guard against fraudulent applications and identity theft.

“This takes time, and is reliant on overseas regulators providing the information. We are always working to ensure our processes are efficient and effective,” she said.

Thomson said the process is important and every nurse must do it if they want to work in New Zealand,“but there needs to be a smoother process for international qualified nurses”.

Thomson said a key part of the delay in processing the application is that CGFNS use a postal system.

Three things needed to be done to make a positive impact on the future of recruiting international nurses to New Zealand, Thomson said.

Government funding was needed to help bring nurses to New Zealand and to train New Zealand nurses.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce, and making sure there are enough workers, is his top priority. (Video first published October 28, 2022)

International nurses needed to be given a green list fast-track to residence. Registered nurses, who have higher qualifications than enroled nurses, are already on the work to residency tier of the green list, but Thomson said they should be on the straight to residence tier.

Lastly, CGFNS needed to go electronic with their document processing.

In August, with 3300 nursing roles vacant nationwide, the Government announced it would ease the registration process for overseas nurses, provide up to $10,000 in financial support for registration costs, and set up an immigration support service.

Byrne said since January the Nursing Council has received “record volumes” of applications from international nurses. It has also registered record numbers, with more than 3000 this year to date.

From April to March 2020, 2768 internationally qualified nurses were registered, compared to 2294 the previous year and 1477 over the 2017-2018 registration year, Byrne said.