Why you should be prioritising your everyday healthcare

Southern Cross’ group of benefits mean New Zealanders can proactively look after their health needs.

While many people choose health insurance as a backstop in case the worst happens, it's becoming more and more important to take care of day-to-day health needs as well.

As New Zealand's most trusted health insurer, Southern Cross Health Insurance supports nearly one in five New Zealanders with their physical and mental health needs. Southern Cross has always been there for its members for their unexpected health needs – now the organisation is with its members more than ever.

Southern Cross is working to help its members live well for longer by introducing new ways for them to keep up with their everyday physical and mental health and well-being, through a group of great benefits.

These benefits(1) include unlimited online GP consultations with CareHQ, an annual health check per policy year with registered MedPro nurses for adults, and up to three mental health sessions per policy year with Raise counsellors, meaning you can proactively look after your health, and of course, Southern Cross is there to support you when other medical needs crop up too.

Long-time Southern Cross member Naomi* says she had good health up until the age of 40 when peri-menopause kicked in and other issues started to present themselves.

"While being scanned for other issues such as fibroids, they found a pancreatic tumour which had no symptoms and was hidden by my ribs. I had a six-hour operation and a week in the hospital and was able to go private for that," says Naomi. "Nothing was a problem for Southern Cross and they were very good at keeping me informed. I've also had lots of skin cancer issues come up as I've gotten older, and I'm able to go into the skin clinic and get things sorted."

Beyond her medical scans and treatments, Naomi's overall health and well-being needs got to a point where Southern Cross' new offerings came at just the right time. "I found myself in the situation, like others during Covid, where I didn't have any work for about six months, and long ongoing personal relationship issues were coming to a head. I thought I was doing OK, and when I got an email that Southern Cross was providing access to counselling I didn't use it, as I thought there were people worse off than me that needed it. But for some reason, I put the details in my phone."

With a New Zealand-based call centre, Southern Cross is there when you need them. "Everything came to a head with personal and work issues, and general anxiety about everything like a lot of other people are experiencing. I gave Raise a ring and they put me in touch with a counsellor for three sessions," says Naomi.

"My counsellor was excellent," says Naomi. "They supported me through where I was at; helped me to see the wood for the trees. The second session was about helping me to make decisions. I left my long-term relationship, and we remained friends. The third session was to review where I was at and how that stage had rolled out in terms of making that decision before, during, and after, so the three sessions were just right for that.

SUPPLIED Southern Cross is proudly a 100 per cent New Zealand-owned non-profit Friendly Society.

"I'm now turning a corner, and work has come back online, so I'm feeling very positive, looking towards the future. For so long I was stuck in circles not able to make decisions."

Proudly a 100 per cent New Zealand-owned non-profit Friendly Society, Southern Cross Health Insurance has no shareholders or investors, meaning it is well-placed to deliver great value to its members, negotiating industry-leading medical care rates through its Affiliated Provider programme, and returning any surplus made into improving products and services and keeping costs down.

Southern Cross pays out more in claims than any other health insurer(2) and makes it easy to claim. "Their system for making claims online is so easy to use and so quick," says Naomi. "They sometimes turn around payments within the week.

"I do long bike rides, I'm pretty healthy, but the skin cancer comes up from time to time, and when they added counselling into the package it was awesome timing. It's three sessions per year now so that's awesome to know too. If I have a wobble I can go back to the same counsellor. It's a cliché but it gives me major peace of mind."

To learn more about the benefits you receive as a member of Southern Cross and for full terms and conditions, head to the website:

https://www.southerncross.co.nz/society/buying-health-insurance/member-benefits

(1) Subject to change. Terms and conditions (including limits) apply.

(2) Based on the value of all health insurance claims paid in NZ for the year ended 30 June 2022 (Financial Services Council).

*Name changed for privacy. Not all benefits are available on all Southern Cross health insurance plans. You can check Southern Cross' policy documents to see what each plan covers. Naomi has the Wellbeing Two plan.

