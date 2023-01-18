New mum's cancerous tumour discovery a 'total fluke'

Beth Madden felt “a million dollars” after giving birth, unaware that cancer was spreading inside her to her lymph nodes.

But it was her new baby girl, Nia, and haemorrhoids – a common pregnancy ailment – that literally saved her life.

Two years on, the Christchurch mum said she felt like the “luckiest unlucky person” after her cancer journey, with a refocus on helping a community in Ethiopia – her husband’s birthplace and an area for which she has a strong affinity.

“It was a total fluke” doctors found the cancer, Madden said. “I had no signs, no symptoms.”

The tumour was discovered during a colonoscopy when doctors expected to tie off the haemorrhoids. She remembered waking up from the procedure feeling an urgency to go to her 3-month-old.

But the stony-faced surgeon told her: “You’re not going anywhere, we’ve just found cancer.”

“My whole world fell apart in that second,” she said.

“It was pure terror, devastation ... I was just in utter shock.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Madden says her daughter saved her life as she wouldn’t have known about the cancer growing inside her without giving birth to Nia.

Madden, 37, was diagnosed with stage three rectal cancer in November 2020, which had spread to her lymph nodes.

Initial treatment included radiation therapy, requiring her to limit close contact with family, and especially her tiny daughter.

Through tears, she said it was “really hard”.

“I had such a strong connection with Nia, and I couldn't touch her, couldn’t look after her, couldn't feed her.”

Following the treatment, Madden went through major surgery that removed the tumour and parts of her bowel, resulting in a temporary stoma allowing waste to pass.

Four rounds of chemotherapy followed soon after, and a few months later in July 2021, the stoma was reversed.

Cancer was “terrifying” and “shit”, she said, “but there are silver linings to everything and there are so many lessons you learn along the way”.

“Everything in our life stopped, we lived an international diplomatic lifestyle, we had this brand new baby … and we had to re-evaluate.”

Madden grew up in Christchurch, but her work in foreign affairs and the International Criminal Court saw her living in eastern Africa and forming a passion for the continent – even more so when she met her husband-to-be, Anty Mamo, in Ethiopia.

Her connection to Africa gave her a new purpose that led her to create Mamo, selling hand woven textiles including shawls, scarves, blankets and towels crafted by people from Anty’s home.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Madden’s business, Mamo, sells hand-woven textiles made by people from her husband Anty’s community in Ethiopia, where some of the profits will go back to help build basic facilities, including wells.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Madden says it was “really hard” being unable to take care of Nia during her cancer treatment.

In a “sobering” twist of fate, one of Madden’s good friends in Ethiopia was also diagnosed with bowel cancer just weeks after her own diagnosis.

“There’s no treatment in Ethiopia, and he’s no longer with us. He had a brand new baby too.”

It made her “grateful” she was in a part of the world where she could get the proper care to pull her through, she said.

“I just turned 40 and it was such a celebration for me. There was a time I didn't think I would make 40.”

On December 15, she celebrated the milestone of being cancer-free for two years.

She said she sees birthdays differently now – “they're a blessing”.