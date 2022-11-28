Serious car-crash concussion snuck up on intensive care nurse

Bernie Tavite and daughter Danica Tavite talk about the need to be aware of the serious and lasting effects of concussion after Danica experienced concussion four times while playing rugby. (First published August 2021)

Lydia Markham​ thought luck had been on her side when she walked away from a car crash without a scratch in April, but little did she know that she had suffered a serious concussion.

The nurse, who works in neonatal intensive care and who is one of the country’s top adult figure skaters, was travelling from her home in Wellington to Auckland to visit family and do a figure-skating test when a jeep rammed her car at Taupō.

“I just had a bit of a sore head and I thought I must have hit my head on the window,” Markham​ said. “I knew very little [about concussion] even being a nurse.”

Markham​ continued the trip on a bus. But after flying back home, she noticed something was wrong and was diagnosed with concussion.

JULIA SABUGOSA/Supplied Lydia Markham suffered from concussion during a car crash earlier this year.

“I had this major fatigue and I just couldn’t get off the sofa,” she said. “I had the headaches and I was really sensitive to noise.

“I was initially told it would just be three weeks and then I’d be back to work and my daily activities. But when my headaches and fatigue persisted, I went back to the doctor and that’s when I was told I needed to take things slower for a lot longer.”

She was referred to ACC, which arranged rehabilitation with a local physiotherapist.

“[The physiotherapist] was a game-changer,” Markham​ said. “I was seeing her almost every week – she would check my eyesight and ask about concussion symptoms. She gave me specific exercises to do every day.”

JULIA SABUGOSA/Supplied Outside of the rink, Lydia Markham is a nurse at Wellington Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Data from ACC showed Markham is not alone. As of May this year, the agency received more than 8,600 new claims for concussion-related injuries, totalling more than $193 million.

Last year, most concussion injuries that resulted in ACC claims across the country happened at home, during sports or on the road.

ACC injury prevention partner Nat Hardaker​ said concussion symptoms included loss of balance, becoming confused, having a blank look, and having headaches or blurry vision. It was important for people to recognise the signs because delaying treatment for concussion could mean a longer recovery time, she said.

JULIA SABUGOSA/Supplied Lydia Markham’s message to others is to get checked for concussion if they are involved in any serious accident.

“If you or someone else has a suspected concussion, it’s important to be seen by a medical doctor as soon as possible,” she said.

It’s the same message from Markham,​ who did the figure-skating test despite having concussion.

“I shouldn't have been on the ice if I had known,” she said. “If you have any serious accident always get it seen even if you think you're okay at that time.

“Always be more on the cautious side with anything that do with heads.”