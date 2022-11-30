Excessive TV viewing as a child can lead to higher risk of smoking, gambling - study

Louise Duke doesn’t allow 4-year-old Bodhi and 6-year-old Phoebe to watch TV on school nights, but they get to enjoy their favourite shows on weekends.

Louise Duke finds her kids behave better the less television they watch.

A new University of Otago study shows excessive television viewing as a child can lead to a higher risk of tobacco use and gambling disorders in adulthood. They recommend an average limit of two hours of TV a day, with every hour over that potentially compounding the problems experienced later in life.

The researchers used unique, follow-up data from the Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Study, known as the Dunedin Study, to investigate how television viewing in childhood was related to the risk of having a substance use disorder or disordered gambling in adulthood.

The Dunedin Study, which began in 1975, has seen health researchers follow the same group of more than 1000 Dunedin-born children for decades.

It found excessive leisure time television viewing between the age of 5 and 15 could be a risk factor for developing addiction disorders later in life, study author Dr Helena McAnally said.

“People often talk of television viewing as an addiction; this research indicates that, for some people, television viewing may be an early expression of an addictive disorder or may lead to later substance-related and other addictive disorders,” she said.

There were few programmes on TV in the late 70s to 80s, when the study’s cohort were children, so McAnally could not say whether the type of TV watched made any difference.

“It’s just about time [spent watching],” she said.

Duke said she let her kids watch their favourite TV shows, like Paw Patrol or The Octonauts, on a Friday evening or a weekend morning, and tried to stick to about one to two hours of TV time.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Duke allows her kids to watch their favourite TV shows like Paw Patrol or The Octonauts on a Friday evening or a weekend morning.

“I find the more TV they watch the worse behaved they are. I didn’t watch much TV as a kid.

“If I warn them the TV is going off after this show they usually listen, it all depends on the delivery.”

Some days were harder than others, Duke said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The kids enjoy helping mum cook tea instead of watching TV most nights.

“I’m tempted to put them in front of the TV, so I can get dinner ready but if I do, I find they tantrum more, and they argue more.”

Phoebe and Bodhi both enjoyed their TV time, but mostly kept themselves occupied with lego, reading and imaginative play, Duke said.

Study co-author Professor Bob Hancox said excessive viewing in childhood and adolescence was associated with a range of poorer health and wellbeing outcomes for adults.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bodhi builds a Lego supermarket in preference to watching television.

“But to our knowledge this research is among the first to assess how a common, but potentially addictive behaviour, such as television viewing, is related to later substance disorder and disordered gambling.

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ previous recommendation of an average limit of two hours of screen time a day “may remain a reasonable guide” for children and teenagers, Hancox said. Anything over two hours was where researchers started to see “unintended effects”, like addiction issues, and every additional hour compounded the potential risk, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Phoebe enjoys reading after school rather than watching TV.

Occupational therapist Rachel McFedries said TV could be a “legitimate part of a parenting toolkit” – along with giving lots of opportunities for play, developing hobbies and interests, and doing real life activities around the house.

It could be hard to parent “against the norm” and restrict screen time in the home, she said.

“The reality is [parents] are all doing the best they can with the information they have and the coping capacity that they had at the time.

“If they needed to sit their 4-year-old in front of the TV because they had postpartum depression after having baby number two – that's what they needed to do at the time and that's how they got through.”

The study highlighted the potential need for guidance on digital health and wellbeing.

“Public health agencies have put great effort into advocating for safer alcohol use and safe sexual practices; similar campaigns could be used to advocate for safe screen use,” Hancox said.