Sex and relationships education in NZ schools not good enough, new research shows

Students are not getting good enough education about sex and relationships at school, new research has found.

The University of Canterbury, Family Planning and the New Zealand Health Education Association have collaborated on a nationwide survey of secondary school teachers’ perspectives on teaching relationship and sexual education (RSE) in Aotearoa New Zealand.

While there are some positive aspects to teachers’ RSE practice, the research found there are still gaps, especially when it comes to giving rangatahi access to the 12-15 hours of RSE recommended by the Ministry of Education and the Education Review Office.

Teachers reported lack of time, access to professional development, subject status and an inconsistent whole-of-school approach for RSE as major barriers.

Many also commented that most senior students do not have meaningful RSE.

