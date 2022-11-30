New blood test could diagnose heart attack in minutes instead of hours

Dr Martin Than talks about ground-breaking technology that can see people suspected of having a heart attack diagnosed in minutes instead of hours.

A single blood test that can diagnose heart attacks in minutes, instead of hours, has been unveiled at Christchurch Hospital.

The research team, led by Dr Martin Than, has been working for a decade on finding better ways of diagnosing heart attacks.

They have developed a blood test that can be analysed at the bedside, which is as precise as a laboratory test.

It means doctors can tell within eight minutes whether a person turning up in the emergency department with chest pain is having a heart attack.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Emergency Specialist Dr Martin Than takes a blood sample from Gavin Leigh.

Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department is the first to start using the troponin blood test.

From February, 10 more hospitals – Whangārei, North Shore, Waitakere, Waikato, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson and Timaru – will use it.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the research would save the health system money and get patients treated faster.