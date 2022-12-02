The parents who refuse medical help for their sick children

A 4-month-old baby is in need of urgent heart surgery, according to doctors, but his parents only want blood from unvaccinated people to be used.(File photo)

The parents of a 4-month-old baby fighting against health authorities trying to take guardianship of their child to have him treated are treading a well-worn path.

The boy is in need of urgent heart surgery, but his parents are fighting to be able to use blood from people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 during the operation. The case is set to be heard at the High Court in Auckland on November 6.

It’s not the first time parents have ended up in court over the medical treatment for their children.

We look at the high-profile cases, both in New Zealand and abroad, where parents have battled with courts over their rights to choose medical treatment for their children.

Parents flee to Mexico with dying son

Back in 2000, the parents of 5-year-old Liam Williams-Holloway went on the run after pulling their son from his chemotherapy regimen, so they could look for alternative treatments.

Police and medical authorities spent the better part of four months looking for the boy after the Family Court took guardianship of Williams-Holloway and appointed a doctor to care for him.

But the boy never returned to care as his parents took him to Mexico, where he eventually died from neuroblastoma.

Doctors in New Zealand had said his condition was “curable”.

Child’s tumour left in ‘hands of God’

Not long after, the parents of Tovia Laufau were found guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life after they refused treatment for the teenager’s cancer from which he died.

He had a tumour on his knee, which doctor’s initially gave him a 60-70% chance of a full recovery from, but it grew to 13 kilograms after his parents chose to leave the treatment in the hands of God.

His parents, Peni Laufau and Faafetai Laufau, were given a 15-month suspended sentence.

UK parents refuse blood transfusion

There have been a number of cases involving religious objections, such as one in the UK in 2019, where a High Court judge ruled a five-year-old girl from a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses should be given a blood transfusion against her parents’ wishes.

Doctors worried the girl, who suffered from sickle-cell anaemia, could have a stroke or die if she wasn’t treated urgently.

In that case, the girl’s parents said consenting to the procedure was against their religious beliefs, but they would not object to the judge making the order.

Blood from vaccinated donors

Since the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, there have been a number of reports of families wanting unvaccinated blood.

The most recent example was in Italy, where parents of a 2-year-old ended up in court after they demanded that doctors only use blood transfusions from unvaccinated donors.

In that instance the judge turned down the appeal, telling them it was entirely safe to use blood from vaccinated donors.