Wellington bans smoking and vaping outside bars and restaurants

Smoking and vaping in outdoor seating areas like this on Dixon St will be banned from March 1, 2023.

Wellingtonians will say goodbye to nicotine fixes at outdoor dining spots, as the city council bans smoking and vaping in these areas from March next year.

People will still be able to puff on public footpaths, just not if they’re in an outdoor seat at a hospitality venue on council land.

The change is expected to affect about 10 businesses in the central city with seating on the council-owned footpath, as well as a handful of parklets in Dixon St, The Terrace, Cuba St and Oriental Parade.

Smoking areas are still allowed on balconies, backyard dining areas, rooftops or outdoor dining that are on private land.

The changes reaffirmed the council’s commitment to Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, Wellington City Council’s public health group manager Helen Jones said.

“We understand this is a big change for both businesses and their customers, so we are providing them with any support or resources they may need to prepare for this change in March 2023,” Jones said.

The change is expected to affect a handful of businesses and parklets in the central city, including Dixon St, The Terrace, Cuba St and Oriental Parade.

The change was originally set to start in July, but with businesses still recovering from the pandemic, the council chose to hold off enforcing the change until March 1.

These changes are part of the Trading and Events in Public Places Policy, which the council passed in November 2021.

The changes to hospitality venues add to the list of areas already smoke and vape-free in Wellington City, which includes beaches, parks, playgrounds, sports fields, bus stops, the Botanic Garden, Wellington Zoo and Zealandia, and entrances to all council buildings.

The Smokefree Aoteraoa goal aims to reduce daily smoking rates to below 5%. Current rates of daily smoking are 8%, while 8.3% of the population vape daily, according to the latest Health Survey figures.