'Historic moment' as Pharmac strikes deal to fund cystic drug Trikafta

Wellington man Ed Lee, who has cystic fibrosis, celebrates after hearing the news Pharmac intends to fund the drug Trikafta.

When Ed Lee was told Aoteroa’s medicines-buying agency had struck a deal to fund the expensive drug yet life-changing drug Trikafta from April 1, he feared it was a prank.

“I said to Sarah [Fitt, Pharmac chief executive], ‘I hope this isn’t some kind of April Fools’ joke,” Lee said.

But no games were afoot – Pharmac intends to fund the cystic fibrosis (CF) drug for patients aged six-and up, pending consultation. It’s left Lee, who has cystic fibrosis, “f..king buzzing”.

The CF community has been calling for the ‘wonder drug’ to be funded for more than two years. Those wanting Trikafta in the meantime faced an annual price tag of $330,000, or a move to one of the 31 countries where it’s funded, such as Australia.

Lee has paid privately for the drug for three years but accepted, for most, the cost was prohibitive.

For the roughly 360 people expected to qualify for the drug, the news marks a shot at a life beyond repeated stays in hospital, hoicking up mucous every day and persistent lung infections, Lee said.

While Trikafta is not a cure, it stops further lung damage, so the earlier those with the condition can access the drug, the greater their quality of life.

“It means the CF community can live the life they have dreamed about. Members of the community might be a doctor or a teacher, maybe one will make a big scientific discovery.”

Supplied Ed Lee, who has cystic fibrosis, with Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt.

Lisa Burns, chief executive of Cystic Fibrosis NZ said the news was “literally a Christmas miracle”.

“It’s going to be one of those moments in life where you remember exactly where you were, what happened and how it played out.

“It’s such a historic, incredible moment – I was just stunned.”

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said the deal was made possible by the record-high budget increase Pharmac received in May and some strong negotiations.

SUPPLIED Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams.

The drug does not have safety approval anywhere in the world for children aged under 6, but Williams said international trials were underway in patients as young as six months and the agency would be monitoring this.

Cystic fibrosis causes lung function to decline over time and can lead to chronic lung infections, liver failure, cirrhosis of the pancreas, risk of diabetes, frequent stays in hospital and a life expectancy of mid- to late-30s.

The holy grail is a lung transplant – which costs the health system about $1 million and requires patients to be extremely sick in order to qualify. One recipient, Christchurch woman Alana Taylor, said she hoped the drug would prevent others going through what she did.

“I've been at the other end and it's horrible but if medication, instead of a major operation, can help New Zealanders, that’s absolutely amazing.”

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Alana Taylor has cystic fibrosis. In 2015, she was near death until she was saved by a double lung transplant. (Video first published in August 2017)

Little confirms he helped close deal

As the drug languished on Pharmac’s wishlist, calls mounted for a decision to be made, or Health Minister Andrew Little to step in.

In August, Little said he had no intention of telling Pharmac what to do.

But he did help to enable the deal by guaranteeing future funding, he confirmed on Saturday.

“When Pharmac was close to a deal they did come to me to say there is a deal but they needed a facility to give them certainty for future funding years... So with the Minister of Finance, we've worked to give them that certainty so that they could close the deal.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little.

Little would not say what this figure was but said the certainty was around essentially making sure the agency’s Budget was not effectively cut in the future, given annual Budget allocations are often made over several years.

Little didn't know what the final negotiated price was, but said: “this package is a good deal”.

“We had the opportunity to support them, to close a deal to make it available to New Zealand sufferers. That was the right thing to do.”

Public consultation will be open for six weeks.