Fit food vendor's anxious wait for treatment after shock bowel cancer diagnosis

Dan Morbey, 36, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer after suffering excruciating pain.

An increase in the number of Cantabrians needing CT scans before Christmas means newly diagnosed cancer patients are waiting up to 18 days to find out how serious their condition is.

The wait for answers has been particularly hard for a young Rolleston dad who faces an anxious two-weeks in crippling pain before he finds out how far his bowel cancer has spread and what treatment he needs.

It started on November 23, when Dan Morbey should have been at home celebrating his son’s fourth birthday.

Instead, the 36-year-old was in hospital in excruciating pain.

READ MORE:

* Terminal bowel cancer diagnosis delay 'every mother’s worst nightmare'

* Woman's bowel cancer went undetected for years

* Narrow bowel cancer screening criteria slows diagnosis



A colonoscopy the next day revealed the severe stomach pain he had been experiencing for the past two months was caused by a tumour in his bowel.

A shocked Morbey could not comprehend what he was being told.

He and partner Sarah Noble are, by their own admission, clean livers. When Birmingham-born Morbey moved to New Zealand in 2017, medical tests showed he was in great health, as did subsequent blood tests.

Morbey makes a living selling plant-based, gluten-free meals out of his Streetbowls​ food truck, while Noble works part-time as a mindset coach and energy healer.

Two months ago, Morbey began to experience pain both before and after using the toilet.

Supplied Morbey with partner Sarah Noble and their children Alyssa, 1 and Dylan, 4.

A GP referred him for tests, but 13 days ago – his son Dylan’s birthday – the pain became so severe that Morbey went to hospital.

Now the couple face an anxious two-week wait for a full body CT scan that will reveal if the cancer has spread.

Even though Morbey’s condition is serious, doctors told them he could not get the scan any sooner as rising demand was causing a backlog.

In the meantime, Morbey has been forced to quit Streetbowls – the family’s main income earner. He has also had to forfeit his role as organiser of the Rolleston Food Truck Market and is looking for someone else to take it over.

Financially, the diagnosis has been crippling. The couple have a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, and with no income they’ve had to strip their savings.

Supplied Morbey has been forced to give up his Streetbowls business while he focuses on recovering from cancer.

“It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster,” Noble said.

“We just cannot do it alone.”

New to the community, having only been renting in Rolleston for a year, the couple have few social networks but have had support from Morbey’s loyal customers.

Morbey’s family will also come over from the United Kingdom and the couple are grateful locals have offered free rooms for them when they arrive.

A friend has set up a Givealittle page, which the pair want to use for treatment options and immediate household bills.

All of it is new and all of it is raw, but Noble wants to share a simple message:

“If you’ve got a sore tummy get it checked, out. Don’t wait.”

Morbey’s diagnosis comes as the Canterbury Medical Research Foundation announced it will grant $110,000 for a new bowel cancer study looking at the role gut bacteria and inflammation play.

The foundation said Canterbury had 113 cases of bowel cancer per 100,000 people – nearly twice the national rate of 65.7 per 100,000.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Phil Bagshaw says the Charity Hospital is catching cases of bowel cancer in people under 50.

Regardless of the cause, Canterbury Charity Hospital founder Phil Bagshaw said cancer patients needed to be seen in a timely manner for the best outcomes.

Patients under 50 were generally believed not to have cancer, so priority was given to older patients, he said.

The Charity Hospital did offer endoscopies to people under 50 with rectal bleeding and was now expanding with the help of donations so it could screen more people.

“We find that 1% already have cancer and 28% have polyps, half of which are dangerous polyps that turn into cancer within five to 10 years. Blimey if you can save people under 50 from cancer then you have made a big impact,” Bagshaw said.

Te Whatu Ora Canterbury radiology chief Dr Sharyn MacDonald said over the last 28 days, the median wait time for a CT scan for a new cancer patient was 2.4 weeks, “which is longer than we would like”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. (Video first published in July 2021)

Its aimed to do them within two weeks of receiving a referral, but there had been a “significant” increase in referrals over the last few months.

Referrals also increased in the lead up to Christmas every year, but this year they were above the volumes forecast and staffed for, MacDonald said.

There were no CT medical imaging technologist vacancies at Te Whatu Ora Canterbury, but the service was working to recruit more staff, she said.

“While we are waiting to increase staff numbers, current staff are undertaking extra scanning sessions to help reduce the waiting times for our patients.”

According to the Cancer Society, bowel cancer is the second most common cancer in New Zealand.

Don’t miss important

Christchurch news Get mobile alerts

Bowel cancer symptoms

Signs or symptoms of bowel cancer may include:

Bleeding from your bottom or blood in your faeces

A recent change in your bowel motions: going to the toilet more often, diarrhoea, constipation or a feeling that your bowel does not empty completely

Tummy pain, bloating and cramps

Weight loss for no reason

Tiredness or weakness (fatigue)

Low blood count (anaemia)

Early-stage bowel cancer often has no symptoms.