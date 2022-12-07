Bowel cancer screening saved town crier's life

Palmerston North town crier Lyal Brenton was at the Christmas Parade, recovered from bowel cancer thanks to early detection.

Palmerston North’s town crier Lyal​ Brenton is out and about fronting public events this Christmas because he did a bowel screening test.

“I owe my life to the screening programme,” he said, a year after receiving the test kit in the post.

Unlike other people he knew who had thrown the kit away or put it in the bottom drawer and forgotten about it, Brenton, then 68, did the test straightaway.

He had never had any pains or bowel issues, so was surprised to get a call a week later to tell him traces of blood had been found in his sample.

READ MORE:

* Town crier remembers people he cared for at remembrance tree

* Free bowel screening programme saving lives

* Nelson man's cancer diagnosis a 'revelation' after lack of symptoms



Soon afterwards, he was booked in for a colonoscopy at Palmerston North Hospital, a procedure he watched on screen.

He had 15 polyps removed, but then the camera went around a corner in his colon, and there was a mass.

A sample was taken and tested. It was cancer.

The good news was that an MRI scan found no sign of spread.

By early February, he was on the operating table.

SUPPLIED Lyal Brenton looks back on a year that saved his life.

Because it was an early-stage tumour, he was able to have keyhole surgery to remove one-third of his colon, and his appendix, with no need for a colostomy bag.

It was, however, a fraught procedure.

Brenton responded badly to the anaesthetic, and arrested and had to be resuscitated. He needed three days of intensive care before moving to a general ward, on no food until his insides healed.

Samples taken from around the tumour confirmed there was no spread, no need for chemotherapy or any other follow-up treatment.

“It was a matter of ‘go home and live your life’. So I did.”

Brenton said if he had not done the test the tumour would have continued growing and spreading.

By the time symptoms developed, the cancer would have been at a late stage and unlikely to have been treatable.

“Doing the test and then putting up with a little bit of discomfort can save a life.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Grateful to be celebrating another Christmas, Palmerston North town crier ties a card on the Arohanui Hospice tree of remembrance.

Brenton has been Palmerston North’s town crier for nearly three years. He was appointed just before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

He replaced a friend and predecessor Caroline Robinson, who had died aged 69 of pancreatic cancer, a difficult cancer to diagnose in the treatable stages.

Brenton rang the bell Robinson’s family had passed on to him just once, at the city’s festival of cultures, before lockdown silenced his voice.

But now, he is working through a crowded schedule of civic and academic ceremonies, Christmas events and other celebrations.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral operations executive for cancer screening, treatment and support Sarah Fenwick agreed bowel screening was a lifesaver.

Since the programme launched in MidCentral in November 2019, 44,000 kits had gone out, and 26,000 had been returned.

Results had prompted 1100 colonoscopies, with many polyps found and removed before they became cancerous.

There were 79 cases of bowel cancer detected.

“On average, every day three New Zealanders die from bowel cancer, so every person we can help with early detection is a big success.”

Screening is free for people aged 60 to 74 years.

More information is available at https://www.timetoscreen.nz/bowel-screening