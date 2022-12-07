Southland Hospice pays $1.5m for Queenstown base, but hospice up to 15 years away

This Queenstown home was purchased by Hospice Southland Foundation for $1.545 million in April.

Hospice Southland has spent $1.5 million on a Queenstown base, but many end-of-life patients will still need to travel to Invercargill for full-time care.

Hospice Southland chief executive Dr Flora Gilkison said the purchase of the three-bedroom Frankton home gave the organisation a base for offering support in the town with its growing population.

The organisation already had two part-time nurses and one part-time social worker in the area as well as a specialist visiting doctor and many volunteers in Queenstown.

“It’s just about having a place to go,” she said.

It would provide offices for staff, and rooms that could be used for grief counselling, day-time activities, clinical appointments, family activities and remembrance services.

Hospice Southland applied to the Queenstown Lakes District Council for a resource consent to carry out the community services from a residential home.

The immediate neighbours had provided letters of support.

Gilkison said the organisation was looking at building up services in Queenstown as the population grew, but it was likely to be between 10 and 15 years before a full hospice facility was required.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Hospice Southland chief executive Dr Flora Gilkison says the new premises will provide a base for patients and staff.

The organisation had the use of one palliative care bed at Lakes District Hospital and worked with local aged care facilities and medical providers to provide services.

Some patients preferred to stay in their homes, but some chose to spend the last week of life in the hospice facility two hours away in Invercargill.

The Southland Hospice Foundation paid less than the rateable valuation of $1.73m for the Queenstown property, which Gilkison thought was a stroke of luck.

The house had been on the market for some time and the vendor was quite selective about who she wanted to purchase the property.

It was understood she was pleased it was being bought by a hospice organisation.

Gilkison said it was an ideal spot for the organisation’s purposes.

“Looking out at the lake and up to the mountains will be lovely,” she said.