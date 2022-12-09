Delay in North Canterbury after hours centre could cost lives, residents say

Danielle Bakker desperately wants an after hours clinic in North Canterbury.

A four-year delay for a promised after-hours health clinic in North Canterbury could cost lives, some fear, while one Christchurch Hospital emergency department professional says they are being overwhelmed with patients from the area.

There is no after-hours facility in North Canterbury, meaning anyone with a medical issue must travel into Christchurch to be seen. For some that can mean up to an hour’s drive and a long wait in ED or the city’s after hours clinics.

After a petition organised by Sandi and David McLean in 2019, the minister of health approved plans to lease land to South Link Health Services Group to build a family health and urgent care centre beside the existing Rangiora Health Hub.

However, the centre has been plagued by delays.

Initially pencilled in to open last year, the deadline was pushed out to this year, but written questions from local MP Matt Doocey to Minister of Health Andrew Little on October 14 revealed the centre would not open until 2025 at the earliest.

Little confirmed a resource consent had been issued, but the required building consent application would not be lodged until next year. Construction was expected to start in June.

Little also confirmed the centre would not be a 24-hour facility and would close at 10pm daily.

The news was greeted with dismay from many residents and had sparked a second petition led by Doocey and the McLeans, who hoped to get 20,000 signatures to force Te Whatu Ora to fast-track the facility.

The McLeans said the situation was so dire in North Canterbury, they knew elderly people like themselves who were afraid of getting sick.

Some they had spoken to have had to travel into Christchurch Hospital by ambulance after hours, only to be released at 3am and be faced with a $50 to $60 taxi fare home.

David McLean said driving at night could be daunting for elderly residents, and the extra wait to be seen was a frightening prospect for many.

“You’ve got to hope that you don’t die before you get to the emergency department.”

The couple said like all areas of the health industry, ambulances were also stretched, so it was not always possible to get one when needed.

“We are scared of getting sick.”

With a rising population, the couple believed people could die or have their medical conditions exacerbated if the situation continued.

A Christchurch Hospital ED medical employee, who spoke to Stuff on condition of anonymity, said they were receiving a lot of patients after hours from North Canterbury who should be seeing a GP.

The employee said staff were working “non-stop” to deal with long waiting times without taking breaks and the extra workload caused by patients with minor ailments was further extending wait times.

It led to staff regularly copping abuse.

The professional said they never had a full staff roster, which added extra pressure and led to staff getting sick.

Another option for North Canterbury patients was needed urgently, they said.

Kaiapoi mum Danielle Bakker believed North Canterbury was being treated like the “poor cousins on the fringes.

“All the money goes into the city centre.”

No stranger to using Christchurch hospital ED, Bakker has a 21-year-old son with a heart condition and epilepsy. Any cold or flu put her son at risk, so she had no option but to take him to ED if it happened on a weekend.

After hour clinics in Christchurch were expensive, as was fuel, food and other incidentals she might need if it was an emergency.

Bakker also has two children with autism and said any kind of extra medical availability in the area would be an improvement.

She disagreed with the centre only getting consent to operate to 10pm because parents of babies often needed reassurance and couldn’t wait until the morning to see a GP.

“So they clog up the ED.”

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson did not answer questions on why there had been a delay in constructing the centre.

All GPs were contracted by primary health organisations that were required to ensure people had timely access to face-to-face urgent care at all times, they said.

However, the contracts did not set minimum opening hours for specific clinics.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said he knew how important the issue was to the community and the council had been strong advocates for the new centre.

“Like many people in the community we would like to see progress in this space.”