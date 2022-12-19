From fringe to life member: The social worker who could be called Doctor

Jean Hera is retiring as manager of Te HÄ o Hine-ahu-one, the Palmerston North Women's Health Collective, after 35 years' involvement.

She’s a Brazen Hussie and a grandmother and has written a doctoral thesis on home death.

And for 35 years she has been a fierce advocate for empowering women, especially low-income women, to take charge of their own health.

But from January Te Hā on Hine-ahu-one/Palmerston North Women’s Health Collective manager Jean Hera will be retiring.

It has taken most of those three-and-a-half decades and many battles to establish and retain the collective’s reputation and key role in the community.

“We were seen as quite fringe,” she acknowledged of her early days as a volunteer at the collective.

Struggling against a paternalistic attitude towards women’s health, the collective spent its earliest days based in condemned buildings – the old fire station in Cuba St, since demolished, and a building in Broadway.

But since its move to a council-owned property in Waldegrave St, and a move next door when it grew too big, it has become a recognised community service, valued by women and generally protected by a wider public.

Some of its earliest services have remained core. Pregnancy testing, providing condoms, sexual health and fertility advice, cervical smears, and access to counselling and alternative health practitioners.

Its activities were supported by some general practice teams, but resisted by others.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jean Hera will remain a resource person for the Palmerston North Women's Health Collective based in Waldegrave St.

In its infancy, the case for its mission to put women in control of what happened to their bodies was timely, when revelations about “the unfortunate experiment” at National Women’s Hospital put the concept of informed consent centre stage.

The collective’s cervical screening programme was provided by the first female nurse smear taker in the region.

A huge breakthrough for the collective was gaining a contract for providing sexual health services.

Awarded first by the former area health board, and continued by the crown health enterprise, it was maintained by the MidCentral District Health Board, until 2019.

“The loss of that contract was absolutely huge.”

There were protests outside the board offices, advocates in meetings, and a letter of support from mayor Grant Smith.

The evidence for the collective’s value was promoted.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jean Hera relaxes at the women’s centre which provides a safe and non-judgemental haven.

Even in the year to the end of 2022, the centre had 5302 contacts with women, provided pregnancy kits and information to 2137 women and referred 778 women to other providers.

Almost half of the women using its services were wāhine Māori, nearly four in five were aged under 35 years, and more than half lived in households with less than $400 income a week.

Hera said although issues around women’s health and welfare were not only experienced by those on low incomes, more affluent women had more choices.

In support of its work, testimonials and feedback flooded in, providing evidence that women found the centre and its staff welcoming, supportive, safe and non-judgemental.

But the campaign to retain the contract was to no avail.

The collective was left $90,000 a year short, with community fundraising and an art auction tiding it over until now, with a developing relationship with primary health organisation Think Hauora likely to see its future secured.

Hera came to the collective from a background of social work study, an interest in home birth and, most recently, experiencing the death of a parent.

That triggered her interest in families’ rights to choose how their loved one would be cared for in the days after death and led to a scholarship – a bit better than raising two children on a benefit – to do doctoral studies on the subject.

Restoring options for grieving families continues to be close to her heart, and she has been a regular submitter at Palmerston North City Council hearings, advocating for a natural burial cemetery in the city or region.

Natural burial also appealed to her desire for more environmentally sensitive options – “we can’t keep putting formaldehyde in the ground”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Brazen Hussies perform their song, Where Have All The Houses Gone? at the May Day concert at Globe Theatre in Palmerston North in 2021.

A self-professed social activist, she is a member of the Brazen Hussies, a women’s performance troupe of mixed talent that sings at events such as May Day concerts and the occasional protest.

Aspects of that brazen side of her personality were caught in cameo when the Palmerston North hosted a Defence Forum, dubbed a weapons expo by protesters, in 2018.

The women’s centre was caught within the cordon put up around Central Energy Trust Arena to separate protesters from attendees.

Hera personally supported the protest, but was worried that women were being asked intrusive questions about their purpose for wanting to cross the cordon to get to the centre.

So she faced up to security herself, going up to the cordon to hand over sensitive provisions for a woman in need on the other side.

Hera has been made a life member of the collective, but says she will keep her distance rather than cast her shadow over the collective’s next steps.

She will continue to carry out paid part-time work providing practice supervision for social and community workers.

Her replacement from January will be Hannah Kuriger.