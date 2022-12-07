What's happening in the case of the baby and the blood donations?

People gathered outside Auckland High Court in support of a family fighting for Covid unvaccinated blood for their sick baby.

A very sick baby in New Zealand needs heart surgery, and will need blood transfusions.

But his parents want the donated blood to have not come from someone vaccinated for Covid-19 – something Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) has taken them to court over.

Here’s what you need to know about the details of this case.

What’s the latest?

On November 6, there was a full hearing of the case between Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) and the parents of the 4-month-old awaiting heart surgery.

A full hearing means both parties made their arguments before the judge, and gave evidence to back up their cases.

On the baby’s side, lawyers acting for his parents asked for an interim order compelling the NZ Blood Service to offer a direct donor service, where blood could be collected and processed from people who were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Te Whatu Ora’s lawyers gave evidence that the child has already had a blood transfusion in his short life, and that his survival depends on Te Whatu Ora becoming his guardian and delivering treatment.

What is an interim order?

This is a temporary decision by the court, which would force the party to do as the court says – in this case, potentially forcing the NZ Blood Service to allow the family a direct donor service.

For now, the judge has not decided on whether to grant that interim order.

But in court, the Blood Service said if granted, this order could open the floodgates to anyone wanting to pick and choose where their donated blood came from.

Tuesday ended with the judge reserving his decision. What does this mean?

A reserved decision is when, instead of delivering their judgement right there in the courtroom, the judge can make their decision later.

In court on Tuesday, Justice Gault acknowledged the urgent wait behind his decision, but ultimately he can have his say later, potentially in writing if he needs.

There is no set date by when a judge is required to deliver their reserved decision.

Ultimately, Te Whatu Ora want temporary guardianship over the child. How does that work?

Under the law, children need consent given for medical procedures – including blood transfusions, which this child will need during his heart surgery.

But if their guardian will not give consent, or if their guardian is not found to have “reasonable diligence” that could mean a judge could give the consent instead.

Meanwhile, the law also protects health practitioners who administer blood transfusions without consent, if a High Court Judge agrees it was necessary to save the patient’s life, or save them from permanent injury or avoidable paid and suffering.

The Care of Children Act 2004 also sets out that the court can appoint a guardian for a specific purpose, and/or for a specific period.

Has this happened before?

Not here in New Zealand. But in Italy, the parents of a 2-year-old also demanded doctors only use blood from donors who were unvaccainted against Covid-19.

They also went to court, but the Judge in that case ruled against them, and said vaccinated donors’ blood was entirely safe to use.