One man's 538km rowing challenge - one kilometre for each suicide death
A Masterton postman expects to go to some uncomfortable places on his marathon rowing attempt, but thinks the inspiration of those battling mental illness will help him push through.
Simon Ellis plans to row 538 kilometres on a machine over the next two weeks, with each kilometre representing someone who died by suspected suicide over the last year.
Ellis’ daily target was the official marathon distance of 42 kilometres, which he intended to do every day for 13 days.
In his spare time, he’s a volunteer fireman, but also prepared grant applications for mental health support charity Yellow Brick Road, which is the recipient of his Givealittle fundraiser.
Ellis was no stranger to setting himself daunting physical challenges. He did a 3000 push-up challenge last year and in 2020 he completed three marathons in one day, one in each discipline of running, rowing and cycling.
He intends completing the Fire and Emergency Skytower Challenge next year.
“It’s going to be brutal, because rather than opt of the easy option of 51 storeys, I’ve decided to go for the extra nine storeys carrying the ten kilogram heavier cylinder,” he says.
“I’m not entirely sure what prompts me to come up with these slightly ludicrous ideas. There must be some masochistic part of me.”
Ellis expected there would be times when he questioned whether he wants to continue his epic rowing machine feat, but hoped the cause would inspire him.
“It’s one thing to be doing something just for your own purposes, but if you’ve got the motivation that there are people who are relying on you to complete it... that gives you the added motivation when you’re going through a hard spell.”
Mental illness could be confusing for the families of those affected and Yellow Brick Road helped with this, Ellis said. “They are a charity that provides support for whānau who have a loved one experiencing mental health challenges.”
According to the Office of the Chief Coroner, 538 people died by suspected suicide in the year to June 2022.
Yellow Brick Road spokeswoman Belinda Wells said the charity focused on the “unsung heroes” helping people with mental illness – their families.
“Families are living with the challenges their unwell family member is facing, every hour of the day,” she said. “They can be instrumental in helping someone on their road to recovery, but more often than not, they don’t know how.
“That’s where we come in. We’re not providing the support to the unwell person, we’re the navigator walking right beside that family.”
Yellow Brick Road worked to make sure families knew what to do, how to get the right assistance from other agencies, and get the wrap around services to make a difference.
Where to get help
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.