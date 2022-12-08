Family 'ecstatic' after Pharmac announces funding for life-changing drug

Chauntel Wedlake and her daughter Zoey Butcher, who turns 3 on Friday. Zoey was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 3 in March 2022.

A Pharmac funding decision means a 3-year-old will finally get the life-saving treatment she needs to live a normal life, and her family is ecstatic.

Zoey Butcher, who will turn 3 on Friday, has spinal muscular atrophy type 3 (SMA) and is slowly losing her ability to walk. She’s never been able to run or jump, and she can’t go upstairs – or even take a small step onto the curb.

But from January 1, 2023, Pharmac will fully fund a life-changing medication she needs called nusinersen, or Spinraza, which would have cost her family $400,000 a year out of pocket.

Chauntel Wedlake said the news means she can finally imagine her daughter having a bright future.

“Even after it was proposed to be funded we were very optimistic, but we still couldn’t fully relax, we knew it hadn't gone over the final finish line,” Wedlake said.

“Our biggest hope is her being able to have a bit more independence and not falling over as much, and being able to stand up without assistance.

“We were just living in fear every day watching her deteriorate, it was just scary.”

SMA is the leading cause of genetic death in children under 2 here in Aoteaora.

Chauntel Wedlake/Supplied Zoey Butcher, nearly 3, loves to dance but a rare disorder means within a few years she will be in a wheelchair without treatment.

In severe forms, SMA can cause paralysis and difficulty with the most basic functions, such as breathing and swallowing. Babies and children can’t always reach major motor milestones – rolling, sitting, crawling, standing or walking.

A week before the drug funding comes through on January 1, Zoey will be at the clinic getting ready for her first treatment, and her doctors have told her mum they expect to see results in three months.

“They said she’s very lucky because she’s still walking, she still has that strength, they expect her to do really well on Spinraza.

“It was our biggest fear that by the time the treatment got here she would be unable to walk.”

Spinraza will be the first SMA medicine funded in New Zealand, and will be available for people 18 and under who have pre-symptomatic, or symptomatic type 1, 2, or 3 SMA.

Pharmac operations director Lisa Williams said between 30 and 50 young people will be eligible in 2023, with more in the years following.

According to Rare Disorders NZ, there are about 75 New Zealanders with SMA, and 35 are children.

“We are really pleased to announce that this medicine will be funded for New Zealanders – it will make a substantial difference to peoples’ lives,” she said.

Chauntel Wedlake/Supplied Zoey will be on treatment by January, and doctors expect she’ll see results in three months.

“We continue to work with Rare Disorders NZ, our Rare Disorders Advisory Committee, and the wider health sector on how we continue to support the rare disorders community to access the medicines they need.”

The drug itself addresses the underlying cause of SMA by stimulating production of survival motor neuron protein, which the muscles that enable movement, speech, breathing and swallowing need.

Babies are born with SMA if both of their parents are carriers of the missing or defective gene – there is no cure.

Starship paediatric neurologist Dr Gina O’Grady said this news is a true breakthrough that families have been waiting a long time for.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Pharmac is seeking feedback on its policy of automatically funding child cancer drugs.

“As a medical community, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with families, knowing the potential that a treatment for SMA has in changing their child’s future.”

Pharmac has also announced, from March next year, it will widen access to the meningococcal B vaccine (Bexsero) for tamariki and rangatahi living in specified close living situations.

Oral vinorelbine (Vinorelbine Te Arai), an oral form of an anti-cancer medicine, will be fully funded from May 2023.