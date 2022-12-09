At-home testing option trialled as part of new cervical cancer screening study

Māori doctors are urging the Ministry of Health to reconsider postponing a self-swabbing cervical cancer programme they say is more effective, less invasive and more affordable. (First published in August 2020)

About 3000 New Zealanders will take part in a new study where they can choose to have their cervical screening test at their doctor’s surgery or in the comfort of their own home.

It is part of a new University of Otago, Christchurch-led, pilot study, backed by Te Whatu Ora’s National Screening Programme, to test the impacts of implementing the newly adopted Human Papillomavirus (HPV) test being rolled out as the principal screening test for cervical cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand from next year.

The Government pledged an extra $53 million in the 2021 Budget for a new, simpler test for HPV, which could see 1.4 million eligible women doing the self-test at home by 2023.

Experts had been calling for self-swabbing to save lives after 50,000 cervical smears were missed during lockdown.

READ MORE:

* I tried the HPV self-test for cervical cancer – this is what it’s like

* Self-test for cervical cancer to be available from 2023, saving hundreds of lives

* HPV screening better cancer detector than Pap test, researchers find



Trial Principal Investigator and consultant gynaecologist Associate Professor Peter Sykes, from the University of Otago, Christchurch’s, Department of Obstetrics, said the main aim of the pilot was to identify any issues with the new HPV test programme before it is rolled out.

Sykes said there had been an enthusiastic uptake so far, with more than 1500 people already signed onto the pilot study.

Participants were being recruited from 17 GP clinics in the Canterbury, Whanganui and Capital and Coast regions.

Lena Lam/Stuff People will be able to self test at home for HPV.

“It will rigorously examine all parts of the screening pathway, from the invitation to take part, the choice of either at-home or in-clinic testing, right through to how well test results are communicated and whether any follow-up treatments are required and sufficiently actioned,” he said.

Participants will be given the choice of carrying out the HPV test on themselves at either the GP clinic or at home, or ask their screen-taker to perform a traditional cervical speculum test on them instead.

Sykes said while most people did have regular smears, some were put off by the invasiveness and discomfort of the current test, the anxiety it can cause, plus the fact it’s not always convenient to access a doctor or nurse to get it done.

“Carrying out the HPV test on oneself will be empowering, plus takes away some of this embarrassment, anxiety and inconvenience.”

The HPV self-test is much less invasive than the traditional smear test, with no speculum required. The person simply collects a sample from the vagina using a swab.

Both the clinician-taken and self-tests were accurate, with several randomised trials showing both offered greater sensitivity for the detection of pre-cancerous abnormalities and therefore greater protection against cervical cancer. The advanced sensitivity of HPV testing allowed for a longer interval between tests, five years instead of three, he said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Stuff reporter Josephine Franks trials the HPV self-swab ahead of a nationwide rollout of self-testing in 2023.

Cervical cancer is an almost entirely preventable disease, yet despite the success of the National Cervical Screening Programme 170 New Zealanders are still diagnosed with it each year, resulting in 50 deaths.

A review of the screening histories of those diagnosed with cervical cancer from 2008-2017 revealed around half had not had a smear test in the five years prior to diagnosis.

The rates for Māori and Pacific people are significantly higher than for non-Māori and non-Pacific; cervical cancer incidence per 100,000 people in 2017 was 9.7 for Māori, 6.1 for Pacific, 5.5 for Asian and 5.7 for people identifying as European/other.

Sykes and his colleagues recently completed the 2008-2017 Case Review of Cervical Cancer which found that Māori and Pasifika are more likely to experience barriers to cervical screening prior to their cervical cancer diagnosis when compared to other groups.

“Sadly, chief among these barriers are economic considerations as well as cultural considerations, including building trust and relationships, and a reluctance to undergo a speculum exam. There’s evidence that self-testing is more acceptable for Māori patients than a speculum exam and that the use of self-testing can, with an appropriate approach from health services, lead to a marked improvement in screening participation,” he said.

National Cervical Screening Programme clinical director Jane O’Hallahan said HPV testing was a better test for primary cervical screening.

“It will find more pre-cancers and prevent more cases of cervical cancer developing. The fact the test can be self-taken will remove many barriers that currently dissuade some people from joining the cervical screening programme,” she said.

If you haven’t had a screen in the last three years, get in touch with your doctor, practice nurse or health clinic, or call the National Screening Unit on 0800 729 729.