US chocolate bar maker's cash needed to treat diabetic gum disease

Dentist Dr Margaret Clark (Ngati Porou) sourced a US$10,000 grant which has allowed her to treat about 40 diabetic patients in Cannon's Creek, Porirua, where deprivation is widespread.

When Paora Hekenui had his kai, his gums would bleed.

“It was a f..king massacre, it was horrible,” he said. Hekenui (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou) also noticed his breath was bad.

“It was affecting my confidence. I would directly talk to people to their face and in front of their face out of worry my breath stunk,” Hekenui said.

Hekenui, who lives between Cannons Creek in Porirua and Waiouru, has been a type 2 diabetic for the past six years, but had no idea the condition could cause gum disease.

Even if he did, the part-time chef and fulltime dad could not entertain the idea of paying for the dentist.

“It’s expensive ... On top of having four kids and trying to stay afloat, with inflation the way it is, it’s hard.”

Supplied Paora Hekenui has type 2 diabetes, which was causing his gums to bleed. He couldn't afford dental treatment but had more than $600 worth of treatment at Ora Toa Dental Clinic in Porirua thanks to a grant the clinic received.

Then Ora Toa Medical and Dental Centre in Cannons Creek held an information evening for diabetic patients, inviting those who had not accessed services within the past three months.

Māori and Pasifika make up about 80% of the centre’s patients, dentist Dr Margaret Clark said. Deprivation levels in Cannons Creek are amongst the highest in Aotearoa.

But there is no public funding for treatment of diabetic patients with gum diseases, despite it being a known complication of the illness.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Ora Toa dentist, Dr Margaret Clark says oral health is the “sixth consequence” of type 2 diabetes.

Clark described oral health as the “sixth consequence” of type 2 diabetes, after effects on the eyes, heart, nerves, feet and kidneys.

Diabetes and gum disease were a two-way street, Clark said, as diabetes affected the way the body responded to inflammation and sugars. The inflammatory stress on the body meant patients were four times more likely to have gum disease than the general population.

“We also find that when we improve somebody's gum disease ... it's easier for them to control their diabetes sugar levels.”

In an effort to meet the unmet need, Clark (Ngāti Porou) applied for, and won, a US$10,000 grant from the Mars Wrigley Foundation – owned by US candy giant Mars.

The grant has allowed her to treat about 40 patients in Cannons Creek where deprivation is widespread. Each patient also gets information packs which explain the connection between gum disease and diabetes.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Cannons Creek, where the clinic is located, has one of the highest deprivation levels in Aotearoa.

Since Hekenui went along, he had been signed up for about $600 worth of treatment, including gum cleaning and a filling.

Hekenui, 31, hadn’t been to the dentist since he was 14, when it was free. “There was a lot of mahi to be done,” he said.

It helped that the centre was iwi-run (Ngāti Toa), which made him feel comfortable, “rather than looking at you as a number”.

Hekenui said the free treatment was helpful, but he wasn’t sure how he would be able to remain on top of future work if it was not covered.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff About 80% of dental patients who attend the Cannons Creek Ora Toa dental clinic are Māori or Pasifika.

On December 1, Government grants increased to $1000 for dental work for low-earners requiring “immediate or essential work”. Prior to this, the limit was $300 and reserved for emergency treatment.

Clark said the “long overdue” increase would help a lot of people, but not everyone was eligible.

“If we want to make big differences to everyone across the board ... that’s a great stepping stone, but should be just the beginning.”