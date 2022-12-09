13% of Government health care facilities deemed earthquake prone

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk (Video first published in May 2022)

Thirty-one hospital buildings around the country are earthquake prone, including 11 that house patients, a new report has found.

The report into the seismic resilience of hospital buildings in Aotearoa New Zealand does not mention Hutt Hospital, where a draft technical report released in June detailed five components rated as 15% of the new building standard. These included columns, beams, the concrete floor diaphragm, precast concrete facade and the stairwells.

The new report released by Te Whatu Ora found 31 hospital buildings were deemed to be below 34% of the new building standard – the minimum required is 35%. Eleven are clinical services buildings and the rest house support services such as laundries, mortuaries or plant.

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa said business cases were being prepared to upgrade 10 and construction was under way for the 11th.

“This is a positive finding, but we are in no way being complacent about our responsibility to invest in, design, and build infrastructure that will provide the safest environments possible ... in the event of an earthquake.”

Six of the earthquake prone buildings were in high seismic hazard areas – including one, at Palmerston North Hospital, that housed impatient services. A business case to upgrade the building was being prepared.

The others include a boiler house and generator building at Christchurch Hospital, a water tower at Palmerston North Hospital, a laundry at Gisborne Hospital, and a mortuary at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa says the risk to life is still very low for some earthquake prone hospitals.

Twenty of the earthquake prone hospital buildings were in medium seismic hazard areas, and of those eight housed clinical services.

Four were at Taranaki Base Hospital where a rebuild was under way, two were at Nelson Hospital where an updated business case for redevelopment of the hospital was being prepared, and two were at Timaru Hospital and related to a single building cladding element.

The Galbraith Building housing maternity services and a birthing unit at Middlemore Hospital was one of five quake-prone buildings in low seismic hazard areas.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North Hospital’s inpatient services building has been deemed earthquake prone.

Work was under way to relocate some services while a business case was being developed.

A 2018 seismic assessment of the Galbraith building found it was just 20% of the new building standard and bringing it up to 35% would take two to three years of strengthening work and cost more than $74 million.

Buildings not considered by the report were either newer or minor buildings that did not house clinical services, and work was under way to have them assessed, Apa said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Middlemore’s Galbraith building is earthquake prone but is considered to be in a low seismic hazard area

The report recommended Te Whatu Ora have a seismic policy and risk management strategy, and technical guidelines to ensure buildings remained usable following an earthquake.

Building safety was a top priority, Apa said.

“While a low [new building standard] rating may concern people, recently published guidance from MBIE has clarified that there is no need for alarm or immediate action,” she said.

“The life safety risk is still very low, as the seismic assessments of hospital buildings are extremely robust with the criteria for acute services buildings representing earthquakes only likely to occur once in 2500 years.”