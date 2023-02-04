What happens when your sample goes to 'the lab'?

Everybody has to do a blood test at some stage. But what happens with a sample once it arrives at a laboratory? Andrea Guillemot, General Manager at Canterbury SCL, talks us through the process.

It’s where swabs, blood and body tissue goes – but once that piece of you is taken away, what happens to it at the lab? Reporter Carly Gooch takes a tour of Canterbury SCL.

This place isn’t for the squeamish – there are tubes of blood, bacteria growing on agar plates and pottles of formalin containing body tissue, but it’s mostly going through machines, stored in fridges or no longer recognisable.

It could be easy for the pathologists to overlook that it’s all part of a human, but SCL general manager Andrea Guillemot says everyone is very aware that the tests could mean someone’s life is in the balance.

“The patient is first and foremost, it’s not just a number or a sample. We’ve all got families, so we all think: I want to do the best by this patient, I want the best outcome for this patient, I want the best turnaround time for this patient.”

Which is why every one of the thousands of samples that passes through the doors daily is barcoded. Every person is issued a unique ID before ensuring the person’s name, date and NHI number match the form and sample.

“There’s a lot of checking”, Guillemot says, because it’s “incredibly important that the right person’s results go out”.

No-one wants someone else’s results.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Scientist Ron Laforteza investigates breast tissue for cancer in the histology department.

Samples from about 3500 people are processed on-site every day, referred from GPs, collection centres (blood test sites), private hospitals and midwives throughout Canterbury. And with many of those patients having multiple samples, the tests can go into the tens of thousands.

There are four areas which samples can go to, including biochemistry and haematology for bloods; histology for skin, pieces of tissue and entire organs removed during surgery; and microbiology, which grows bacteria from urine, faeces, fungi and swabs.

BIOCHEMISTRY LAB

In the biochemistry lab, my first question is: Do you really need that much blood for a sample?

The short answer is, yes.

“The more blood we can get the better the result’s going to be, and it enables further tests if required”, Guillemot says.

The average adult human body has five litres of blood circulating, so we shouldn’t miss a few millilitres.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Blood samples are seen at Canterbury SCL laboratory in Christchurch.

The lack of scientists hunched over microscopes intrigues me.

It’s unlike the picture shows like CSI present, Guillemot says.

“That is so rubbish. They would never get through all the work, they just wouldn’t. That’s why you’ve got your machines, they’re just doing the same thing a person would do but at a much higher rate.”

A row of machines the size of photocopiers feed through tubes of blood requiring biochemistry tests. Biochemistry measures compounds that provide information on things like liver, kidney, heart and enzyme functions. The machine separates the whole blood using a centrifuge. Once separated, it’s no longer all red; a white gel in the collection tube divides the red blood cells from the serum to allow the samples to be tested.

The results go into a computer system and the scientists look at them.

“Anything with a flag, the scientists will look at the results and say: Maybe we need to repeat that, or that’s really abnormal, I’m going to ring the doctor and let them know.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff It’s mostly machines doing the work in the lab, but scientists are still required for their eye for detail.

The hba1c testing machine has a heavy workload as dozens of purple-topped tubes wait to march in to reveal a measurement of average blood sugar levels over a three-month period. It’s used to diagnose diabetes and give blood glucose levels of existing diabetics.

“It’s a huge department”, she says.

HAEMATOLOGY

Just metres away, haematology is also dealing in bloods.

A unit that does “thousands” of tests every day is the INR (international normalised ratio) machine for patients on warfarin, typically known as blood thinners. “It tells the clinician if they’re on the right dose of anticoagulants.”

Scientist Rebecca Lu sits nearby at her microscope looking down at a slide that has come off another machine checking the levels of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets – “disorders of the blood”, Guillemot says. If there are any discrepancies in the results, a drop of blood is scraped on to a slide to put under the microscope.

The slide Lu is analysing shows pink dots with some blue and purple blobs. She says it’s the colours that “give things away” and in this case, the darker blues indicate the patient is affected by Epstein Barr Virus, often causing glandular fever.

The scientists’ job is to look at the numbers that come off the machine and make a suggestion to the referrer or GP. Guillemot says because the patient isn’t in front of them the clinician puts together what they know with what the scientists find to come up with the diagnosis.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Piles of samples in pottles await a rigorous process before doctors can give the results of their findings to patients.

HISTOLOGY

The internal window looking into histology has piles of samples waiting to be tested in one of the most fascinating areas of the lab. Polyps, moles and body tissue float in sample pottles inside plastic bags, while further into the room, Ron Laforteza studies breast tissue to find the cancer which had spread to both breasts. It’s at this point that Guillemot reminds us the utmost respect is taken when handling samples.

“The patient is first and foremost, it’s not just a number or a sample.”

It is a sobering sight to see someone’s breast on a cutting board.

Laforteza, also a trained surgeon, probes the fatty tissue with his gloved hands while an MRI shows where three cancers are situated. The sample has slices cut into it 10mm apart to allow the formulin​ to soak in , and the edge of the tissue, normally a shade of yellow, has had blue stain added to it, which allows the scientist to orientate the tissue once it is cut.

If the tumour was in or near the dyed section it would be close, Laforteza says. And with that in mind, he has to make sure all the cancer was taken out by the surgeon “otherwise they have to go back to take some more, or they can do some radiotherapy on the patient”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Tissue samples go through a range of steps, including waxing, freezing, slicing and staining, before they end up on a slide to magnify under a microscope.

Some tumours are not visible, he says. “Sometimes tumours are quite hard to see because ... they present not as a mass but as calcifications” but he says fortunately the lab has a new X-ray machine to find the microscopic tumours.

All the samples in histology, including breasts, uterus, and bowels, end up as a slide, but getting it to that point requires some very hands-on work.

Pieces of tissue smaller than a pinky fingernail (some arrive in the lab this size, while others have been taken from a bigger sample) are dehydrated and put into wax in a cassette smaller than the palm of your hand. It’s frozen overnight before being removed from the cassette and manually sliced extremely thin with a machine. The fine rectangle slice about one cell thick is then put on a glass slide where it will have the wax removed and the sample stained.

The slides go to the second floor where a pathologist painstakingly studies every one under a microscope.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Scientist Rebecca Lu looks at a blood sample under a microscope.

One pathologist is going through slides from a mass taken from a uterus to diagnose the type of cancer. She says she looks at slides from 40 to 60 people every day, and sometimes, a patient could have at least 20 slides to put under the microscope.

Guillemot says pathologists are like “the doctors’ doctors”.

“They’re providing that real clinical advice to the doctor”, diagnosing and being involved in the treatment plan.

MICROBIOLOGY

This is the lab where all the Covid testing took place, and still does, but on a much smaller scale.

Guillemot says adding Covid to the mix of samples taken in by the lab during the peak of the pandemic doubled the workload.

But results still churned out in a timely manner.

“Our staff just stood up. We had people working silly hours and all weekend and we just moved shifts around,” plus more staff were hired, she says.

Microbiology is “quite manual” because the bacteria need to be grown by the pathologist, taking anywhere from 24 hours to up to a month for bacteria including fungi, she says.

Some bugs “might need to be grown a few times while others, including fluid from a joint, could take seven days”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Discs infused with various antibiotics are tested on a bug to determine which will be the most effective for the patient.

To grow bacteria, the sample of urine, faeces, or swab is grown on an agar plate layered with one of three types of jelly with special nutrients that help the bacteria to thrive. Each jelly provides a different environment for various bugs.

Samples are incubated overnight in different temperatures, including, 30C, 35C and 42C, “depending on the site of the sample and what we’re trying to grow or what we think they’re going to grow”, while some need CO2.

One smart machine called a MALDI-TOFuses laser technology to identify bacteria. It can do this very quickly, saving scientists time identifying the bug.

One microbiologist has a sample of E coli from a urine bug on an agar plate.

“This poor person would’ve been pretty uncomfortable.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The work day starts to pick up at 11am, then ramps up from 1pm when thousands of samples arrive by courier to Canterbury SCL.

White discs infused with different antibiotics have also been placed amongst the bacteria to test which one is most effective. The disc with the greatest distance from the bacteria is the winning drug – and if it’s a close call, calipers are used to measure the biggest space between bug and antibiotic.

She says this step is important because if patients received the wrong antibiotic, it wouldn’t work, “or if we keep giving you antibiotics, that’s when bugs become really resistant to it”.

At the other end of the lab, an area specialises in STI testing.

The genital swab in fluid goes on to a molecular machine which does “a really basic genetic test”, she says, and reveals what infection the patient has, including syphilis, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis, or the most common one, chlamydia.

When all is tested and diagnoses revealed, the samples have various destinations. Blood samples are kept for just one week as it degrades, while human tissue is stored for years – sometimes being returned to the patient it came from, on request. And the samples no longer required go into specialist biological waste bins.

As we leave, the lab’s day is just starting to pick up, with tests arriving from 11am. From 1pm “it really ramps up”, Guillemot says.

“Then after 5pm we get a huge amount of work because there's a lot of work that comes from other regions and collection centres.”

The sight of the breast sticks with me; knowing the lab gets five to 10 a week is even more sobering. But we’re lucky in New Zealand to have affordable medical care and most of the time, the diagnoses are made in a timely manner.