Fewer jabs but better immunity? Combined Covid-19/flu vaccine being trialled

A clinical trial for a new combination Covid 19 and Influenza vaccine aims to improve immunity while reducing the number of vaccinations people need to get. (file photo).

A vaccine trial has started targeting both Covid-19 and the flu.

The clinical trial for a combined Covid-19 influenza vaccine sponsored by Novavax is being run by Wellington-based P3 Research across towns and cities in Aotearoa.

The study is investigating the effectiveness of a single, combined vaccine to prevent both influenza and Covid-19 in adults between 50 and 80 years of age.

It’s likely people will require annual Covid-19 vaccinations to provide protection as antibody immunity wanes. Many also expect to see a rebound in flu infections due to its limited circulation over the past two years.

A combination vaccine, which could be rolled out through the current primary health care platform, would likely improve vaccination rates by reducing the time and travel required as it would involve one appointment rather than two, thus making it more appealing.

Preclinical work began in late 2020, with the current study phase two of a trial designed to confirm the dose of the Covid-influenza combination vaccine to take into the next phase.

The trial will be run next year at participating research sites including in the wider Wellington region, Palmerston North, Hastings, Tauranga and Dunedin.

Combining the two vaccines required additional work to ensure that one vaccine doesn't dominate, as each individual vaccine must still produce an effective immune response.

The study aims to establish the best doses of each for the combination vaccine.

It could be three years before it is able to be rolled out to the public as further trials will be required in larger populations to establish the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of the combination vaccine.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wellington’s Malaghan Institute of Medical Research Director Graham Le Gros says a combined vaccine will reduce vaccination fatigue and could include protections against a wider variety of strains. (File photo)

Dr Graham Le Gros, an immunologist and director of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, ​thought it “timely” someone was looking to improve current flu vaccine regimes.

Before Covid-19 there had been concern about the risk of another influenza pandemic – Covid-19 beat it, but fears of a flu pandemic remained, he said.

During the “twindemic”, many also reported experiencing more severe flu symptoms, likely because their immunity had been waning.

That’s why Le Gros thought it important for someone to revisit the flu vaccine, “taking out the guess work of which strain the flu shot should be”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

Having a combined Covid-19 flu shot would also help reduce vaccination fatigue and create a more effective vaccine. “There’s a kind of resistance to getting jabbed all the time.”

Three companies are working on combination vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax.

He said the focus of the trial seemed to be about safety, adverse reactions and whether it generated good immunity for more vulnerable members of the community, like older people whose immunity was reduced.

Le Gros hoped the vaccine could be rolled out in the next two years but acknowledged it could take longer.

All clinical trials require ethics approval and sign-off by the Director General of Health through a process administered by Medsafe.

Rachel Mackay​, Te Whatu Ora’s group manager operations national immunisation programme, said combined vaccine trials were still at a “very early” stage.

She encouraged people to keep up to date with all their vaccinations, including Covid-19 boosters where eligible and their flu shot, both of which provide good levels of protection.