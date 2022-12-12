Radiologist failed to follow up lung abnormality in woman who had cancer and died

The family of a woman who died of lung cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed have described their grief over her sudden death as “painful beyond imagination”.

A woman who died of lung cancer two weeks after she was diagnosed had an abnormality detected on her lungs two years earlier, but it was never followed up.

In a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner, her family described their grief over her sudden death as “painful beyond imagination”

“Knowing that she suffered so terribly and died when she should not have is painful beyond imagination. There are no words to relay our sadness,” the family said.

Now, the deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found the radiologist and urologist who treated her in breach of the code in place to protect patients, for failures related to the woman’s treatment.

READ MORE:

* Unacceptable ultrasound delay for woman found to have rare form of cancer

* Taranaki DHB failed to provide patient with reasonable care, health commissioner rules

* Elderly man dies after radiologist fails to identify problem on CT scan



According to the respiratory physician who cared for the woman in her final weeks, her death was “totally avoidable” as the scan had clearly shown cancer in her lungs.

“I’m so sorry ... you [should not] be in this position, and you should not be dying,” the doctor told the woman, in a report released on Monday.

Supplied Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Carolyn Cooper.

The woman was being treated for kidney cancer at a private hospital in April 2016 and during a pre-operative CT scan for a surgery to remove her kidney, a radiologist noted an “area of consolidation” in her right lung.

Consolidation is when air sacs in the lungs are replaced by pus, blood, cells or other substances and commonly happens in pneumonia.

The radiologist did not make a diagnosis or recommend a follow-up appointment, the Commissioner’s report said.

Rereatea Today marks World Lung Cancer Day and the Lung Foundation is seeking better funding to treat New Zealand’s deadliest cancer. (First published August 2018)

After the kidney surgery, the urologist intended to see the woman 12 months later for a follow-up review and to arrange a surveillance scan, but the woman missed the appointment and nothing was rescheduled.

The radiologist failed to report on the findings of the CT scan adequately and make appropriate recommendations for follow-up, deputy Commissioner Carolyn​ Cooper’s report said.

The urologist did not have adequate processes in place to ensure appropriate follow-up review and surveillance imaging was arranged after the woman’s surgery, which meant “an opportunity to diagnose and treat her lung cancer at an earlier time was missed”, Cooper said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An opportunity to diagnose and treat the woman’s lung cancer earlier was missed because the CT scan that detected an abnormality was never followed up, the patient watchdog found. (File photo)

Both clinicians failed to provide services to the woman with reasonable care and skill, and therefore breached Right 4(1) of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights, Cooper​ said.

Cooper recommended the radiologist arrange for a clinical peer review of the standard of his radiology reporting. He told Cooper he accepted he should have recommended further investigation, but has learnt from his error and made changes to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Cooper wanted the urologist to report back on the effectiveness of changes he had made as a result of this case.

The urologist told the deputy commissioner patients were now booked for follow-ups at the time of billing and any missed appointments were flagged and rescheduled.

He was also told to apologise in writing to the family, which he had done.