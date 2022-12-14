Czech worker lay dead for days in campervan parked near Queenstown

Zdenek Smerda, a Czech national, was found dead in his van near Queenstown in early 2021.

A Czech vineyard worker who lay dead for several days in his van at a lakeside car park near Queenstown probably died of natural causes, a coroner has found.

Zdenek Smerda, 28, died between December 31, 2020, and January 4, 2021, Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame said.

At the time of his death he was living at Bendigo, Central Otago, where he worked at a vineyard.

On New Year's Eve he left the vineyard in his campervan​, telling his manager he was going to Queenstown for the night and that he would be back in Bendigo the next day.

He did not return to work on January 2 and his manager reported him missing on January 4.

Police found his campervan at the Wilson Bay car park, about 7km west of Queenstown, about 4.40pm on January 4.

Smerda’s badly decomposed body was face down inside the locked campervan.

A witness who lived nearby told police he had seen the campervan parked for three or four days and was pretty sure he had noticed it before New Year’s Day.

Police found Lamotrigine tablets inside the camper and a letter written by a Czech clinician explaining that Smerda was prescribed the tablets.

A relative told police that Smerda had epilepsy and type 2 diabetes, and that his spleen had been surgically removed.

RNZ People with epilepsy say their lives are being turned upside down by seizures after Pharmac pulled funding for their medicines. (First published September 2019)

Lamotrigine is used to treat epilepsy and prevent seizures.

Spleens are removed because they may not be working properly or are damaged or diseased.

A person without a spleen is at increased risk of becoming sick or getting serious infections.

Police found no evidence of Smerda having suicidal thoughts but that he was looking forward to continuing his travels and had future plans.

There was no evidence Smerda used his mobile phone after the afternoon of December 31.

An autopsy was limited due to the level of decomposition but there was no evidence of acute injury or trauma nor of drug overdose or toxin consumption.

Alcohol was present at very low levels and no cannabis nor carbon monoxide was detected.

Possible causes of death included diabetic coma and epilepsy, the doctor conducting the autopsy concluded.

Police were aware of no suspicious circumstances.

The coroner was satisfied Smerda died as a result of natural causes.