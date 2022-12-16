Couple told son had 60% chance of being stillborn after ultrasound error

Wellington couple Gabrielle and Tom Eycho were given the news a radiologist missed a cyst in their unborn baby’s lung a month before his due date.

Gabrielle Eycho’s ​first pregnancy was, for the first eight months, uneventful.

After a fun baby shower that yielded many gifts, the 28-year-old made a booking at Horizon Radiology in central Wellington for an additional ultrasound a month before her February due date.

Eycho did not expect any issues. She had been told her previous ultrasounds all showed a healthy baby boy. The latest scan was solely because she suspected her baby was unusually large and wanted a photo to show to her friends.

That was when things fell apart. After the final scan, Eycho’s midwife contacted her immediately. Her son’s right lung was filled with cysts, pushing on his heart.

The news was a huge shock to Eycho and her husband, Tom. They were given no indication anything was wrong.

Staff at Wellington Regional Hospital told the couple their baby had a severe case of incredibly rare congenital pulmonary airway malformation (CPAM).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tom and Gabrielle Eycho with their 9-month-old son, Toby. Toby is missing his right lung due to developing a rare disease in utero that was missed on the initial scans.

The cysts had shrivelled the baby’s right lung and caused his left lung to under develop.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) clinical leader Callum Gately was honest with the couple about their situation. Their unborn baby had a 60% chance of dying at birth.

There could have been more options if previous scans had picked up the cyst.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff It was only by chance the cysts in Toby’s right lung was caught. He underwent lung surgery at birth and was in hospital for three weeks.

Eycho and Tom named their unborn son Toby – a portmanteau of both of their first names. In February, Toby was born via caesarean into a room with 20 hospital staff.

He had a strong cry; a good sign. Toby was immediately whisked into surgery where his damaged right lung was removed.

Incredibly, Toby survived surgery. He spent the following month in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Due to being connected to chords and tubes, it was three weeks until Toby’s parents could hold him. They nicknamed him “Beans” as they could only touch the tips of his fingers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Toby Eycho is believed to be the only baby in New Zealand that has undergone lung surgery.

If Eycho hadn’t requested the extra scan at 36 weeks, she was told it was most likely Toby would have been stillborn.

The couple acknowledges Horizon Radiology wasn’t responsible for the cysts forming.

However, Eycho says had she been made aware at the two 20-week scans at Horizon, intervention to save Toby’s right lung might have been possible.

“We are furious with the level of care we received by Horizon.”

Eycho said she never received an apology from the company, just an email saying the incident was “obviously very distressing” for her.

She has since complained to the Health and Disability Commission, which has started an investigation into the company’s conduct.

Eycho was told in June the commission had requested a response from Horizon. They expected to receive information from them within four to six weeks.

As of December 5, there had been no response.

Horizon Radiology radiologist Dr Ying “Billy” Kei Cheung told Stuff he missed the cysts in both of Eycho’s 20-week scans.

Frances Chin/Stuff Horizon Radiology Wellington’s office is on Taranaki St in Wellington.

Eycho had two anatomy scans completed at Horizon Radiology in September and October last year.

During the first scan the baby’s head, face, spine, skin line, lungs and diaphragm were all checked and signed off by Cheung.

When asked why the initial scan missed the abnormality in Toby’s lungs, Cheung said it was his mistake.

At that stage, the cysts were still “very small” and much more difficult to spot than during the 36-week stage.

Cheung said he took full responsibility for the error. He had practised for 30 years and said he prided himself in being a competent radiologist.

In an emotional moment, the doctor said he felt for Eycho and her family.

“I think this kind of error will be with me for the rest of my life.”

Stuff Horizon Radiology radiologist Doctor Ying “Billy” Kei Cheung says he takes full responsibility for missing the cysts in Eycho’s 20-week scans.

Cheung said Horizon had contacted Eycho and apologised for the mistake, but he could understand why Eycho did not regard the email as an apology.

When asked why Horizon had not sent documents to the Health and Disability Commission, Cheung said they had not received any documents or requests from the commission.

The Health and Disability Commission confirmed an investigation was taking place into Horizon Radiology's conduct.