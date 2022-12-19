Stroke patients failed by 'postcode lottery rehabilitation'

Hamish McKeich was in the prime of his career when he suddenly collapsed and lost feeling in the right half of his body.

The video above tells the full story of Hamish McKeich, the conductor who can only use one arm.

Stroke patients are failing to recover properly because of patchy provision of rehabilitation on discharge from hospitals, advocates have warned.

To add insult to injury, sufferers are not covered by the no-fault state insurance scheme because it is judged a “non-injury disability” – despite the devastating effects.

Stuff recently featured the story of Hamish McKeich who has returned to conducting after months of intensive therapy.

Despite partial paralysis on his right, dominant side, the principal conductor in residence is able to guide New Zealand Symphony Orchestra musicians with one hand.

But Stroke Foundation chief executive Jo Lambert says not every patient is so lucky.

“We have people falling off the edge of a cliff when they come home,” Lambert said. “That’s how they describe it to us. They leave hospital and there is nothing.

“And because the clinical environment is stretched at the moment, the chances of getting an early consult from a physio, occupational therapist in their home or a speech language therapist, they are very hard to get hold of.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Stuff recently featured the story of Hamish McKeich, who suffered a devastating stroke but has returned to conducting.

The Stroke Foundation is able to plug the gap and connect people with those services – but Lambert says there is also no nation-wide electronic system in place to transition patients into their care.

Post-clinical care varies from hospital to hospital in a ‘post code lottery’ of services, she said.

“If you're deemed worthy enough, you'll get social services. But for everybody else, it's effectively fend for yourself.”

Lambert spoke of one heartbreaking case in which an elderly man was discharged into the care of his wife, who had Alzheimer's. “Three weeks later, his neighbour rang us up and said, I think you need to come and do something because he's still in the same clothes he was in three weeks ago, and he's wasting away.”

Experts say early intervention is crucial as patients experience a heightened state of neuroplasticity immediately after a stroke, giving a better chance for the brain to rewire itself.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Over 9,500 strokes occur each year.

Lambert says it is also inequitable that those who have experience a stroke are not able to access Accident Corporation Compensation services, like rehabilitation and income cover. It was always intended that the scheme be extended to non-accident disability, but the second stage of that implementation was never completed.

Stroke is the country’s leading cause of adult disability, with one occurring every 55 minutes. New Zealand’s population is ageing, and those in Maori, Pacific and Asian communities are also having strokes at a younger ages. The Stroke Foundation is also predicting a 40% increase in stroke rates over the next decade, increasing the economic cost from $1.1 to 1.7 billion a year.

“We would advocate for the opening up of ACC,” she said. “It’s not someone’s fault if they have had a stroke, and it is unfair. One in four of us will be affected in our lifetime and 64,000 people have been impacted by stroke.

“These are big statistics – but people don’t see it, and they associate strokes with old age when in fact people live really good lives after a stroke when they get the right support.”

A spokesman for ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Government has no plans to expand ACC to specifically include strokes.

However, the government’s proposed income insurance scheme, administered by ACC, would cover medical conditions like strokes.

People who were made redundant or lost their jobs as a result of illness would receive up to 80% of their pay, capped at a maximum of about $2000 a week before tax, for up to six months while they looked for another job.