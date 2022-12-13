$1m shortfall puts financial pressure on Te Omanga Hospice

Te Omanga Hospice boss Biddy Harford (pictured earlier this year raising funds) said the Hutt Valley hospice has a $1 million shortfall.

Te Omanga Hospice is under financial stress and it is also dealing with staff shortages.

Chief executive Biddy Harford​ said Te Omanga, which serves the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa, had significant staffing problems during October and November.

”We found October and November very tough.”

It was also facing a financial shortfall of more than $1 million.

READ MORE:

* Wellingtonian of the Year supreme award taken out by epidemiologist Michael Baker

* Marion Cooper's lasting impact on NZ's hospice movement

* Tough times for hospices as money runs short

* Should hospices have to rely on sausages sizzles for funding?



On Monday, Mary Potter Hospice chief executive Tony Paine​ said the hospice will be taking only urgent referrals to receive at-home care from their community teams in Porirua, Kāpiti, and Wellington.

Harford said that although the staff shortage, mainly caused by Covid and the flu, had eased, it was still facing having to reduce inpatient beds when it does not have enough clinical staff.

Te Omanga gets just over 50% of its income from the Government and relies on donations for the $5m shortfall. They have so far raised $4m.

Raising funds has been challenging and income from donations was reducing.

As a result, Harford is looking at every aspect of what the hospice does to see where cost savings can be made.

Although there is no threat to inpatient care, she said Te Omanga was feeling the financial pressure.

The shortfall is being met by the Te Omanga Hospice Foundation, which has $15m invested.

Taking money from the foundation is not a long term solution and Hartford said the current situation underlines the need for more Government funding.

Having recently met with representatives from other hospices nationwide, she said the hospice movement needs a better funding model.

Extra funding would help hospices recruit much needed staff from overseas.

Although she welcomed the latest Government moved to allow more overseas workers in to New Zealand, Harford said that will not be a solution for hospices.

Nurses, midwives and specialist doctors not already eligible will have a clearer pathway as a result of new immigration settings announced by Immigration Minister Michael Wood on Monday.

Harford welcomed the changes but said hospices are in competition with public health providers who can pay more.

Te Omanga needs more nurses but without a better funding model, she said overseas nurses will look elsewhere.

“We are all after those nurses and it is a very competitive market...We (hospices) have to pay them more if we want to attract them.”