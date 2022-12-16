Everyone's tired of Covid-19, but we can't ignore it, mum of immunocompromised twins says

Grace and Amelia Kale have just turned 5 and face all kinds of barriers with their immunocompromised disability.

New Zealanders needed to pull their “heads in” and be compassionate towards those with compromised immune systems, an oncologist says.

Covid-19 fatigue has set in for many Kiwis but Cancer Society co-medical director and Auckland medical oncologist Dr George Laking said the voice of the minority had been lost.

“Covid policy needs to be designed around people who have more at stake if they come down with this,” Laking said.

He wanted mask wearing at public venues, if not by policy, then out of common decency, and for Kiwis to stand in solidarity, as they had in March 2020 when the country first went into lockdown.

”I think we have lost our nerve there as a country for solidarity and support.

”Covid is pretty rife at the moment and much more so than any time over the last couple of years and there is a strange feeling, because when we had all the restrictions and lockdowns there was a huge amount of attention given to a tiny amount of Covid.

“And now we have a tiny amount attention given to a huge amount of Covid.”

Supplied The Kale family will be going to ground this summer to avoid the virus.

Ahead of the arrival of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, and before the near universal vaccination of New Zealanders, the Government’s traffic light system mandated mask wearing, restricted gathering sizes and made vaccination compulsory for some jobs.

On December 10 last year the first Omicron case arrived in New Zealand in managed isolation. The first community case was detected in January.

The traffic light system, and associated mask mandates, were lifted in mid-September.

New Zealand is now in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 cases with a 14-day average of around 4700 cases being reported each day. However, covid modeller David Welch believes as many as half of all new cases are not being reported.

Supplied Twins Grace and Amelia were born at 27 weeks and have several immunocompromised illnesses to deal with.

These numbers mean mothers like Stacey Kale will be keeping her summer holidays as low-key and isolated as possible.

Kale has four children, including twin girls, aged 5, who were born prematurely and have several kinds of immune deficiencies.

Grace and Amelia were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome. – a rare pregnancy condition affecting identical twins who share one placenta, with one twin receiving more blood than the other. .

Both girls have extreme chronic lung disease from being born at 27 weeks, Grace weighing 1300g and Amelia a tiny 880g. Grace also has cerebral palsy and global developmental delays.

Kale knows Kiwis are fatigued from Covid-19 talk and restrictions – she is exhausted herself trying to protect her four children. But she said it would help to be aware.

“Everyone is tired as it is, we have got to the stage when no-one is wearing masks. We have got to the point we just live with it, but for vulnerable families, we can't switch off.

“I get people are fatigued. But the point is to stay diligent.”

The Hawke’s Bay mother will be going to ground with her family this summer, because it is easier to isolate than avoid the virus, she said.

“I am all about choice with getting vaccinated, but I can't even get my girls well enough to get vaccinated.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

Grace only came off supplemental oxygen this year.

The family have had Covid-19 in the household twice. The first was OK, but they have still not fully recovered from the second bout about two months ago.

“It is severe in our household. I can tell when they are going downhill – it is really stressful. It is looking at it and saying how many months are we going to take to get over this.”

Laking said the person whose health is on the line should be listened to first.

“We as New Zealanders need to pull our heads in and listen to those with health conditions.”