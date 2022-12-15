EpiPens to be fully funded from February in 'awesome Christmas present'

Kristen de Monchy and son Luc de Monchy, 13, at their home in Sandringham, Auckland. Pharmac is funding EpiPens for people with severe allergies like Luc

The last time Luc​ de Monchy​ was exposed to trace amounts of dairy, he needed two shots of adrenaline and still ended up in the emergency department.

The 13-year-old Aucklander has allergies so severe he must carry two EpiPens at any time.

“He can have an anaphylactic reaction from getting too hot or cold,” mum, Kristen​ de Monchy said.

“I know that sounds made up... but he would play cricket with his friends, come in and have a cold glass of water and his face would go red...”

READ MORE:

* 'Years of emotions': Pharmac proposes funding Spinraza in huge win for rare disorder

* Gastroenterologist 'walking on air' as Pharmac plans to fund inflammatory bowel disease drug Stelera

* Family 'ecstatic' after Pharmac announces funding for life-changing drug

* Free EpiPens to go towards thousands of at-risk New Zealanders

Each time his family uses an EpiPen – and they’ve been through more than 20 – they must be replaced at a cost of at least $140. Because Luc’s last reaction happened after 5pm, his​ mother was forced to buy a pen from a hospital pharmacy at a cost of $260.

But as of February 1, Luc’s life-saving pens will be free as Pharmac confirmed on Thursday it would fully fund two EpiPens each year for every New Zealander with severe allergies.

“This is just an awesome Christmas present,” Kristen de Monchy said.

“You have this anxiety all the time that your kid will have a reaction every time they eat... it takes that worry away – it’s not even a question.”

SUPPLIED Until now, EpiPens have cost at least $140 each. (File photo)

The move was expected to benefit at least 12,000 people in the first year, rising to 17,000 after five years, Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said.

Until now, the only adrenaline funded for people like Luc came in a vial, which meant it had to be drawn up.

This was not ideal when Luc was having a sudden anaphylaxis, Kristen de Monchy said.

“He’s swelling he’s vomiting, he’s getting agitated and upset, and then to grab a vial and draw it up... and my son is already quite scared of needles.”

Supplied Mark Dixon, chief executive of Allergy New Zealand says the move will save lives.

Allergy NZ’s chief executive Mark Dixon said the decision will undoubtedly save lives, improve equity and reduce the mental load on families.

“It means money is no longer in the way of people carrying an emergency device, no matter where they are or what [allergy] they have been diagnosed with.

“It validates it for people, they don’t have to apologise for their condition. This is no different to a child taking an inhaler out for asthma on a bus. [Pharmac has] made that possible for EpiPens.”

For food allergies and insect venom, EpiPens were the first emergency response and would prolong life to allow people to get to emergency help, Dixon said.

Pharmac signalled its intention to fund the adrenaline auto-injectors in September, following a record boost to its medicines budget in May.

The application is understood to be the oldest on Pharmac’s funding wishlist, first lodged with the medicines buying agency in 1997.

The pens will be available via prescription through GPs, pharmacists or specialists from February 1.