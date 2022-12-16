Young Māori not getting help for mental health until it is too late, study finds

Research suggests young Māori are not receiving the treatment they need for anxiety and depression until their symptoms worsen. (File photo)

Rangatahi Māori – young Māori – are less likely to be identified for anxiety and depression than young non-Māori/non-Pasifika (NMNP) people, according to a new study.

The research, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, suggests Māori are not receiving the treatment they need for anxiety and depression until their symptoms worsen and result in self harm or substance problems.

“If we’re trying to support rangatahi Māori in terms of mental wellbeing, we need to be thinking about prevention, and early prevention,” said lead researcher associate professor Reremoana Theodore said.

The population-wide study examined administrative mental health service data for 232,845 rangatahi Māori compared to 627,891 NMNP youth aged between 10 and 24.

Despite known high levels of mental health concerns for Māori, the study found there has been “significant” under-reporting, assessment and treatment of emotional conditions for Māori compared to NMNP.

The researchers, from the University of Otago, looked at data from specialist mental health services, pharmaceutical dispensing and hospitalisations.

“We did not have data for primary care but looking at previous research suggests that there are barriers for Māori in general to access to primary care,” Theodore said.

Supplied Theodore says there is a need for services that are culturally appropriate for rangatahi Māori within our health system.

They found rangatahi Māori were 56% more likely to be admitted to hospital for substance problems and self-harm than their NMNP peers.

“They have got to get the help and support they need before mental health issues get so bad that they require hospitalisation, or we see these more serious mental health conditions,” Theodore said.

Māori living in high deprivation areas were 49% more likely to have substance problems than Māori in the least deprived areas, but less likely to be identified for emotional conditions, the study found.

“So you’re then not only seeing inequities for rangatahi Māori in general but worse, we’re seeing it particularly for rangatahi Māori living in the highest deprivation areas.

“[This] shows a real need for services that are culturally appropriate for rangatahi Māori within our health system, Theodore said.

Theodore said previous reports have noted that for Māori, colonisation, racism, “Western” models of health, barriers to accessing primary care, and a lack of culturally appropriate services perpetuate inequities.

She hoped the new health system would put more focus on these inequities for Māori.

“In terms of mental health, it’s an area of concern for all youth in New Zealand,” she said.

A report released earlier this year as part of the Youth2000 survey series, showed young people’s mental health was declining across New Zealand.

The report, based on survey results from 2001 to 2019 showed mental health across the board had got worse, with 23% of students experiencing “significant depressive symptoms”, an increase from 12% in 2001.

About one in five students had seriously thought about attempting suicide – up from 15% in 2007.

“For rangatahi Māori, there is a need for specific policy and practise in terms of mental health access,” Theodore said.

A prevention and early intervention approach, addressing the structural determinants of health, with Māori-led services and models are key solutions, the researchers noted.